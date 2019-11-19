Wolters Kluwer Leaders to Discuss Legal Technology, Innovation and Transformation at #ELTACON19

RIVERWOODS, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory leaders will join experts from around the world at the upcoming European LegalTech Congress in Madrid, with a focus on the transformation of the legal profession and advancing the application of technology in the legal market.

Joining other legal tech leaders and innovators speaking at this global conference are three distinguished thought leaders from Wolters Kluwer. Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory's Vice President of Strategy Chantal Vermeire will serve as a keynote speaker, presenting The Future Ready Lawyer, an independent survey on the future of the legal profession released by Wolters Kluwer. The global survey found that organizations already leveraging technology today have a competitive advantage, including higher profitability and readiness to take on change. Providing highlights and key findings from the survey, Vermeire will examine top trends, technology and change in the legal profession and provide valuable insight on what professionals can do to ensure they are "future ready."

Vermeire will also take part in a roundtable discussion entitled, "The Future of the Legal Market: The Vision of the Technology Providers and the Firms." A legal industry expert, Vermeire has been following the legal and regulatory markets for over 15 years, with a focus on industry trends and the opportunities that advanced technologies can bring to the legal sector. At Wolters Kluwer, Vermeire drives the strategy and execution plans for legal and regulatory markets across Europe and the United States.

Grégoire Miot, who leads New Markets Sales for the French Legal Software unit at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, will share his insights in the roundtable session, "Strategy to Buy and Develop Legal Tech: Finance and Investment." A former practicing lawyer and entrepreneur, Miot has been heavily involved with legal technology for the past decade. He was also appointed this year as Ambassador for the European LegalTech Association (ELTA) in France.

Addressing LegalTech UX, Wolters Kluwer Global Director of Digital Transformation Rogier Krijgsman will present at a roundtable on "Building a Legal Design System: How It Helps Accelerate Customer Value Driven UX at Scale." Experienced in operating at the crossroads of business and technology, Krijgsman has been involved in combining customer experience development, Lean startup and Agile development for more than 10 years.

To learn more about #ELTACON19, held November 20-22 in Madrid, visit: https://europe-legaltech.org/elta-congress-2019/.

To access the full Wolters Kluwer report on The Future Ready Lawyer, providing insights from 700 professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments and business services firms in Europe and the U.S., visit https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/knowledge-library/the-future-ready-lawyer/.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, a division of Wolters Kluwer, is a global leading provider of legal and compliance solutions that enable professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Bonacum

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Communication

+1 847-267-7153

leslie.bonacum@wolterskluwer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-leaders-to-discuss-legal-technology-innovation-and-transformation-at-eltacon19-300961210.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory