Wolters Kluwer Names Chris Sullivan Vice President Commercial Segment for Clinical Effectiveness

Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that Christopher Sullivan has been appointed as Vice President and General Manager of the Commercial Segment for Clinical Effectiveness.

In his 11 years at Wolters Kluwer, Sullivan has held a range of leadership positions in strategy, product management, pricing, and strategic partnerships. Most recently he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Transactional & Retirement Portfolio in Wolters Kluwer’s Legal & Regulatory division, where he oversaw a portfolio of SaaS solutions and expert content serving legal and compliance professionals.

In his new role, Sullivan will lead the Commercial Segment with responsibility for setting strategy and driving growth of its clinical decision support (CDS) solutions including Medi-Span®, Lexicomp®, UpToDate® and Emmi®. The segment provides expert content and workflow tools to professionals in the pharmacy, digital health technology, and commercial payer markets. Sullivan reports to Greg Samios, President and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health.

"Expanding our footprint in the commercial market is a critical part of our overall strategy,” said Samios. "With his strong background and proven results at Wolters Kluwer, I am confident that Chris will scale our commercial footprint as we accelerate development of impactful solutions for our customers.”

"I’m honored to lead the Commercial Segment as we ramp up investment in the business,” said Sullivan. "These are pivotal times in healthcare—our portfolio is the lifeblood of clinicians worldwide, and we are committed to helping our clients achieve better outcomes at greater speed.”

Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Sullivan held a variety of operations management roles at DHL. He earned an MBA from Fordham University and a BS from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

