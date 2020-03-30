Wolters Kluwer Partners with American Health Law Association to Launch New Edition of Health Care Compliance Professional's Manual

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced a new strategic partnership with the American Health Law Association (AHLA) on the latest edition of the Health Care Compliance Professional's Manual (HCCPM). The partnership on this edition, which will integrate Wolters Kluwer's deep domain expertise and AHLA's acclaimed educational resources, will bring a wide range of comprehensive content to one of the most vital resources in health care compliance.

Available digitally through Cheetah™ and MediRegs, the HCCPM's third edition is designed to support compliance professionals within health care organizations as well as consultants who advise health systems and institutions. The new edition, which draws upon the expertise of AHLA's more than 13,000 members, has been reviewed and reorganized by an elite and dedicated editorial board to ensure that it offers comprehensive and easy-to-find compliance information.

"HCCPM has been a crucial resource for health care compliance officers for many years, and through our partnership with AHLA, we have taken this resource to the next level by designing it to meet the needs of the entire compliance team," said Kristen Kaplan, Sr. Health Law Portfolio Leader for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "As we are committed to providing health care compliance professionals with the most comprehensive, actionable content and solutions, this partnership demonstrates a significant step in our commitment."

"HCCPM is one of the most respected titles in health care compliance," said Rob Anderson, Senior Director of Publishing at AHLA. "We are excited to work with Wolters Kluwer to equip health care compliance professionals with such a quality resource."

HCCPM's third edition includes:

greater breadth and depth of practical knowledge - sample forms, policies, checklists and procedures;

fresh perspectives of AHLA experts who guided the development of new risk-assessment and facility-focused tools;

sections dealing with compliance issues in specific settings, such as long-term care and behavioral health;

updated information on physician compensation, EMTALA, clinical laboratory compliance and clinical research;

new sections in the Fraud and Abuse chapter, which offer vital information about proposed changes to Stark and Anti-kickback rules.

To learn more about the HCCPM's third edition, visit: www.WoltersKluwerLR.com/HCCPM

About the American Health Law Association

Excellence in health care requires excellence in health law. The American Health Law Association (AHLA) is the nation's largest, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) educational organization devoted to legal issues in the health care field. We maintain excellence in health law by educating and connecting the health law community. For more information about our educational, professional development, and networking opportunities, please visit us at americanhealthlaw.org.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer helps its customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-partners-with-american-health-law-association-to-launch-new-edition-of-health-care-compliance-professionals-manual-301031981.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.