 Wolters Kluwer releases 2022 Annual Report

Alphen aan den Rijn – March 8, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services, today published its 2022 Annual Report. The 2022 Financial Statements, as included in the 2022 Annual Report, will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 10, 2023.

The 2022 Annual Report provides detailed insights into Wolters Kluwer’s financial and non-financial performance during 2022. The report is available on our company website at www.wolterskluwer.com/annual-report, where an XBRL version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available for download.

The AGM will be held on May 10, 2023. The agenda with explanatory notes and the convocation notice for the AGM is available at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm. The agenda includes a proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2022 financial year of €1.81 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €1.18 per ordinary share. In addition, the agenda includes proposals to reappoint Mr. Chris Vogelzang as member of the Supervisory Board and to appoint KPMG Accountants N.V. as the external auditor of the company for financial years 2025 – 2028. The AGM will be held in a hybrid format, enabling shareholders to attend, ask questions, and vote virtually or in person.

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

May 3, 2023 First-Quarter 2023 Trading Update

May 10, 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

May 12, 2023 Ex-dividend date: 2022 final dividend

May 15, 2023 Record date: 2022 final dividend

June 6, 2023 Payment date: 2022 final dividend, ordinary shares

June 13, 2023 Payment date: 2022 final dividend, ADRs

August 2, 2023 Half-Year 2023 Results

August 29, 2023 Ex-dividend date: 2023 interim dividend

August 30, 2023 Record date: 2023 interim dividend

September 21, 2023 Payment date: 2023 interim dividend

September 28, 2023 Payment date: 2023 interim dividend, ADRs

November 1, 2023 Nine-Month 2023 Trading Update

February 21, 2024 Full-Year 2023 Results

March 6, 2024 Publication of 2023 Annual Report

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect”, "should”, "could”, "shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

