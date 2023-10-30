PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer to celebrate 50 years of Euronext Amsterdam listing, Nancy McKinstry’s 20 years as CEO by sounding ceremonial gong

McKinstry is one of nine CEOs in the S&P Global 1200 with 20 years of continuous service

Alphen aan den Rijn – October 30, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, is opening today’s trading session on Euronext Amsterdam – the world’s oldest stock exchange – with the sounding of the ceremonial gong. The ceremony celebrates the technology company’s 50th year of listing on the Exchange and Nancy McKinstry’s 20th year as Wolters Kluwer CEO and Chair of the Board.

Nancy McKinstry

CEO McKinstry has been the architect of Wolters Kluwer’s successful digital transformation for two decades. Only eight other companies in the S&P Global 1200 (which represents over 70% of the global market cap) have a CEO with at least 20 years of continuous service at the same company. McKinstry also holds the distinct honor of being the longest-serving female CEO of a publicly traded Dutch company.

In her 20 years as CEO, McKinstry has transformed the company through print, to online, and digital, towards its current day position as an expert solutions company. Under McKinstry’s leadership, Wolters Kluwer has won multiple independent industry awards, is consistently recognized for its inclusive company culture, and has embedded a relentless drive for technology innovation within its culture. Approximately 50% of Wolters Kluwer digital revenues are derived from solutions that leverage Artificial Intelligence.

50 years of listing

Wolters Kluwer stock debuted for listing on what is now Euronext Amsterdam on June 13, 1973*. Today, Wolters Kluwer has revenues of €5.5 billion (as of year-end 2022), approximately 20,900 employees globally and serves customers in more than 180 countries. The company is widely recognized as one of the leading Dutch companies on the Exchange.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Mobile: +44 7765 391 824

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Investors/Analysts

Meg Geldens

Vice President, Investor Relations

Wolters Kluwer

t +31 (0)172-641-407

ir@wolterskluwer.com

* Wolters Kluwer's stock market listing dates back to 1973, as one of the company's legal predecessors, Informatie en Communicatie Unie (ICU), made its debut on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, now Euronext Amsterdam, on June 13. The company was renamed Wolters Samsom Groep in 1983 and merged with Kluwer in 1987 to become Wolters Kluwer. That year Kluwer's listing was terminated as a result of the merger.

Attachment