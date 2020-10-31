Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. Announces Resignation of Dennis Sharp

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Following a long and distinguished career of energy industry leadership and public service, Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. ("Wolverine") announces the retirement of its Board of Directors Chairman, Dennis Sharp. Mr. Sharp is retiring for personal reasons.

Mr. Sharp, who has been an energy industry leader for the past 50 years, has served in a variety of executive capacities in the private and public energy sectors including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UTS Energy Corporation, CS Resources Limited and Command Drilling Inc. He has also served as a director of EnCana Corporation, PanCanadian Petroleum Limited, Azure Dynamics Corporation, and a number of non-profit organizations, including the Philharmonic Orchestra, McGill Chamber Orchestra and Centaur Theatre Productions.

Jesse Douglas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wolverine, states, "Those of us who were lucky enough to know and work with Dennis admire him for devotion to all his endeavours, both in business and family. We will miss his leadership and wish him well in his retirement."

Wolverine is looking forward to adding new strength to its Board of Directors and is in the process of interviewing qualified candidates to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Sharp prior to its 2020 Annual General Meeting.

About Wolverine

Wolverine is an industry-leading, diversified energy and infrastructure service provider in western Canada and the United States, providing a wide range of services including: water management, production testing, oilfield/energy rentals, and environmental services (waste disposal and custom crude treating). Wolverine's original business roots and operations began in 1952. Over the course of its history, the Wolverine group of companies have pursued a strategy combining organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Today, Wolverine is strongly positioned to consolidate a highly-fragmented energy services and midstream market in western Canada, and is diligently focused on return on capital deployed, market diversification, and maintaining best-in-class services throughout the full life cycle of its diverse clients' projects.

