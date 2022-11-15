Wolverine Launches "Make Christmas Merry" Campaign to Celebrate the Unsung Heroes of the Holiday Season

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, has launched their holiday campaign, "Make Christmas Merry", to honor those working hard to deliver a wonderful holiday season. The campaign and accompanying assets showcase those in the warehouse, on the delivery route, and tirelessly on their feet working to get online gift orders to their destination.

During the holiday season when online shopping orders multiply, so do the workloads of the people in the logistics industry who are ultimately responsible for fulfilling those orders. Through the campaign, Wolverine asked their fans to nominate someone in their lives who help make Christmas merry through a form on their website. From now through early December, Wolverine will be selecting 250 of those entrants and shipping the unsung holiday heroes a Wolverine gear box valued at $250.

"Our goal with this campaign was to shine a light on those who 'Make Christmas Merry' for so many of us across the nation," says Scott Schoessel, VP of Global Marketing at Wolverine. "It's been incredible to read through all the nominations we've received – we've been inspired by each one. We look forward to showing our appreciation for those who make the holidays happen."

Learn more about "Make Christmas Merry" by visiting the Wolverine blog or watching the campaign video here. Additionally, Wolverine consumers can shop for top rated gifts on Wolverine.com.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

