On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook. Quarterly revenue grew 8% year over year to $505 million. Expanding margins and a reduced debt load demonstrate that strategic execution is yielding structural gains. Three things management said on the call stand out.

Saucony, the company's performance running footwear brand, accelerated sales by expanding core product lineups and executing focused city-level marketing. That top-line momentum gives the enterprise predictable pricing power in active footwear channels.

Management lowered net debt, defined as total debt minus cash, by 26% year over year to $399 million. Paying off revolver borrowings reduces interest burdens and creates room to fund marketing investments or return cash to shareholders.

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