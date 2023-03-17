Wolverine World Wide Appoints Tom Long To Succeed Blake Krueger As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), an operator of portfolios of lifestyle and footwear brands, announced Friday the appointment of Tom Long, the Board's Lead Independent Director, as Chairman.

Long succeeds current Chairman and retired CEO, Blake Krueger, who will be retiring from the Board on May 4.

Krueger has been with Wolverine Worldwide for approximately 30 years, through a series of executive roles. He was appointed CEO and Board member in 2007, then as CEO and Chairman of the Board in 2010.

He retired as CEO at the end of 2021, and since then has continued to lead the Company's Board of Directors as Executive Chairman in 2022 and as Chairman this year.

The new Chairman, Long, joined Wolverine Worldwide's Board in 2011. Prior to that, he had a 30-year career that included as CEO of MillerCoors, LLC, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of Miller Brewing Company, and in several senior global and marketing roles at Coca-Cola.

He was appointed Lead Independent Director of Wolverine Worldwide's Board in 2022, and previously served as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

The company also announced the appointment of Stacia Andersen, Jodi Bricker, and DeMonty Price to its Board of Directors, effective as of March 14.

David McCreight, a Director since 2019, has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors effective May 4, in order to devote his full time and attention to his role as Executive Chairman of Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.