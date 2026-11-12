Wolverine World Wide Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 9.4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, based on its year-to-date results and expectations for the final quarter of the year.

The company noted that the outlook reflects the impact of foreign currency and includes the benefit of IEEPA tariff refunds of approximate $0.32 received in the third quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.88 to $1.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.95 to $1.99 per share on revenues between about $2.0 billion and $2.01 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.58 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share on revenues between about $1.98 billion and $2.00 billion.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, WWW is trading on the NYSE at $23.99, up $2.06 or 9.39 percent.

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