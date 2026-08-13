Wolverine World Wide Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) said, for fiscal 2026, the company currently expects earnings per share in the range of $1.48 to $1.58 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.55 to $1.65. This compares to the previous outlook for earnings per share in the range of $1.39 to $1.54 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.43 to $1.58. Revenue is projected to be approximately $1.980 billion to $2.000 billion, representing growth of approximately 5.6% to 6.7% compared to 2025, constant currency growth of approximately 4.9% to 5.9%, and constant currency growth of approximately 5.6% to 6.6% excluding the impact of the 53rd week in 2025. This compares to the previous outlook for revenue of approximately $1.960 billion to $1.985 billion. The company said its outlook reflects the impact of foreign currency and excludes any benefit from potential tariff refunds.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $31.2 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $26.8 million, or $0.32 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.40 compared to $0.35. Constant currency earnings per share was $0.38 compared to $0.35. Revenue rose 6.8% to $506.4 million from $474.2 million last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Wolverine World Wide shares are up 10.67 percent to $19.98.

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