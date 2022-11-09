Wolverine Worldwide Reorganizes Portfolio Of Brands Into Three Reportable Segments

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) announced the reorganization of the brand group structure into the Active, Work, and Lifestyle Groups. The Active Group will consist of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear. The Work Group consist of Wolverine footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear. The Lifestyle Group consist of Sperry footwear, Keds footwear, and Hush Puppies footwear and apparel.

"We will prioritize future investments and resource allocation to the areas that we expect to generate the greatest return," said Mike Stornant, CFO.

Wolverine has appointed Chris Hufnagel as President of the Active Group. Tom Kennedy has been appointed as President of the Work Group. The company has appointed Katherine Cousins as President of the Lifestyle Group. The Hush Puppies brand will report into Cousins.