Woman made to wait 20 hours for RAC rescue had to shelter with strangers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Harriet O’Brien, 62, told to stay with car on remote country lane for breakdown patrol that finally arrived next dayA 62-year-old woman had to spend the night in a stranger’s house when the RAC took 20 hours to recover her stranded car after it broke down in a remote country lane.Harriet O’Brien said she was repeatedly promised help within the hour after her engine failed on a remote Gloucestershire lane an hour’s drive from her home. Continue reading...