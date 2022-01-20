Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
20.01.2022 00:33:50
Woman missing in wildfire was last seen trying to save dogs
DENVER (AP) — As a fast-moving wildfire spread in suburban Denver, an emergency responder warned Edna Nadine Turnbull to evacuate. But the 91-year-old went back inside her home to rescue her dogs.Turnbull and her pets were never seen again.Authorities said Wednesday they found small bone fragments that could possibly be Turnbull’s on the property, where her house was one of about 1,000 homes and buildings destroyed in the Dec. 30 wildfire. The dogs were in the house when Turnbull went in to try to retrieve them but the animals did not come out so testing is being conducted to determine if the fragments are human or not, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said. The process can take weeks or months to complete, the sheriff’s office said in a statement announcing the discovery.The statement officially confirmed the missing woman’s identity for the first time and provided authorities’ first account of Turnbull’s whereabouts during the fire. Turnbull lived with her adult granddaughter, Layla Cornell, and with two dogs, two goats and two horses, according to Amy Smith, a family friend, who organized an online fundraiser for the granddaughter, who escaped the fire and is struggling to start over. Her rural property is at the edge of the former agricultural town of Superior, where subdivisions have sprouted in recent decades, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) west of where the fire, is believed to have started. It is next to one neighborhood abutting open space that was completely destroyed in the fire and across the street from a large shopping center that includes a Costco where customers were asked to evacuate as smoke filled the parking lot and winds gusted.A neighbor told KCNC-TV earlier this month that he barely escaped his family’s home in the fire and went to Turnbull’s house to tell her to get out, asking a sheriff’s deputy to come with him. Haverfield declined to comment on neighbor Scotty Roberts’ account, saying she could not comment on other details that were part of the ongoing investigation.Roberts said that as the front door to the home opened and let air inside, the fire went “woosh” and intensified, and the deputy pulled back. Cornell escaped, but Turnbull was tethered to her dogs, and the leashes were wrapped around a table, the station reported.“I couldn’t pull all of them and the table with me at the same time,” said Roberts, who described the fire as being “everywhere” at that point.He said he was sorry and ran, said Roberts, who shook with emotion during the interview.這篇文章 Woman missing in wildfire was last seen trying to save dogs 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Save S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Save S.p.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.