Women 40-60 Years Old Think About Sex Nearly One Quarter of Their Day, According to New Survey

Despite Having Sex on the Mind, Over 70% of Women Surveyed Say Their Sex Life is Nonexistent or "Just Okay"

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Scarlet Society, a leading online resource for women's sexual health and wellness after 40, surveyed American women 40-60 years old to uncover sexual habits and satisfaction and how age impacts their sex life. And, the results are surprising. To start: Women are thinking about sex an eye-popping one quarter (24%) of their day but less than a third (27%) are truly satisfied with their sex life. Among the reasons for their lack of satisfaction? Being too tired (57%), a lack of interest in sex (31%) and vaginal dryness (28%).

So where in America do the most sexually satisfied 40 to 60 year old women live? More than one quarter (29%) of women living in the Southeast report that, at the age of 40 to 60, they're more sexually satisfied than they've ever been, far ahead of women in the Southwest (22%), Midwest (19%), Northeast (19%), and, coming in last, West (18%).

"Women over 40 are often portrayed in society as being past their 'sexual prime' and are devalued and left in the dark when it comes to their sexuality—especially after life's major transitions of marriage, childbirth or divorce," said Jade Chang Sheppard, Founder of Scarlet Society. "We did this survey to reveal exactly how satisfied - or unsatisfied - women are with their sex life and to help give them the right tools and education, like those found on ScarletSociety.com, to show that sex can continue to be more fulfilling and liberating than ever as we age."

The 2022 Scarlet Society Women & Sex Survey also found that:

Top Turn-Ons : The biggest sexual turn ons are oral sex (48%), followed by extended foreplay (47%), new sexual positions (37%), sex toys (35%) and masturbation (30%).

: The biggest sexual turn ons are oral sex (48%), followed by extended foreplay (47%), new sexual positions (37%), sex toys (35%) and masturbation (30%). Talk Dirty to Me : More than half (55%) of women consider themselves to be an open book when discussing their sexual needs with their partner. While only a quarter (26%) remain tight lipped.

: More than half (55%) of women consider themselves to be an open book when discussing their sexual needs with their partner. While only a quarter (26%) remain tight lipped. Confidence is Key : Accepting the natural changes in your body (60%) was selected most often as improving sex after 40, followed by letting your needs be known (58%) and being confident (54%).

: Accepting the natural changes in your body (60%) was selected most often as improving sex after 40, followed by letting your needs be known (58%) and being confident (54%). Best Sex Ever : More than one third (36%) of women in their 40s report that they're most satisfied with their sex lives right now. While nearly half of women (47%) of women in their 50s report that their 30s were their most satisfying decade.

: More than one third (36%) of women in their 40s report that they're most satisfied with their sex lives right now. While nearly half of women (47%) of women in their 50s report that their 30s were their most satisfying decade. Feeling Adventurous: For women in their 40s, they shared that new sexual positions (43%), pornographic images or movies (27%), and domineering or submission (25%) are turn ons.

Developed by women for women, Scarlet Society provides expertly curated and credible content, supportive social connections and relevant wellness products to serve as a dependable resource for women to confidently explore pleasure, female health and its place in the second half of a woman's life. Learn more at www.scarletsociety.com .

ABOUT SURVEY METHODOLOGY

From March 21, 2022 through March 29, 2022, a random online sample of 400 women in the United States between the ages of 40 and 60 were invited to complete an online survey about their sexual attitudes, preferences, and behaviors.

ABOUT SCARLET SOCIETY

Developed by women for women, Scarlet Society is the go-to resource for women's sexual health and wellness after 40. By providing curated and credible content, supportive social connections and relevant wellness products and services, Scarlet Society is committed to being a partner to women on their journey, firmly rooted in research and medical expertise. Learn more at www.scarletsociety.com .

