Women Are Driving America's Prime-Age Labor Comeback
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Three years after the pandemic contributed to a massive wave of layoffs, furloughs, career breaks, and retirements, the US workforce has finally returned.With a higher share of both males and females either employed or seeking jobs, the labor market is sitting pretty -- for now. However, the Fed's intent to squash inflation with more interest rate hikes could return tens of thousands back to the unemployment line.
