WOMEN ARE VOTING Coalition Marks 11 Million Voters Contacted One Month Out from Election Day

45 voting and women's rights orgs outline plan to double-down in final weeks before midterm elections

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United Statesmarks 30 days until Election Day 2022, Women Are Voting , a coalition of organizations focused on mobilizing women to vote led by Supermajority, announces that they have made contact with more than 11 million voters so far this year. This mobilization effort has been made possible through the activation of 45 organizational partners, more than a dozen influencers, and digital content that has already reached more than 9.8 million people.

The coalition launched in May — two months earlier than planned — in the days following the leaked Supreme Court decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It has already exceeded the original goal of contacting 10 million voters total, so the coalition is now doubling down on efforts in the remaining weeks before Nov. 8. The groups, many of which are led by women of color, are demonstrating their collective power by planning multiple touchpoints with voters in this final stretch via volunteer-driven calls, letters, texts and door-knocks as well as influencer, advertising and brand partnerships.

In order to mobilize and tell the story of the largest voting bloc in the United States—women— the Women Are Voting coalition has been working throughout the year to encourage women who are fired up about the 2022 midterm elections to talk to other women about their plans to vote. With 3 million new young women eligible to vote this November and women registering to vote in record numbers after the Supreme Court's decision to gut the legal right to abortion, women are rallying to elect leaders who will champion policies that restore and expand women's freedoms. These include affordable healthcare and childcare, practical gun safety legislation, student loan debt forgiveness, paid leave for all, and the freedom to make decisions about our bodies. It also includes explicitly adding equality for women in the U.S. Constitution.

"Women will vote like our lives and our bodies and our families depend on it, because they do. Women refuse to stand by as extremist attacks on our reproductive freedoms escalate. We made our voices heard in the streets this summer and turned out in never-before-seen numbers in Kansas, where abortion was already on the ballot," said Amanda Brown Lierman, executive director of Supermajority. "We hold the power to vote leaders in — and vote those who don't work for us out. Women voters, and in particular women of color voters, were the margin of victory in 2020, and we are working to make sure women turn out again this year in an election that is even more consequential."

As of today, Supermajority has 31 full-time organizers who, along with volunteers, have reached 1.7 million voters in target states, including more than 300,000 in one day of action on Sept. 24. This effort has been supported by 1,300 Women Are Voting volunteer captains who have pledged to contact 1,500 voters each (with a specific focus on sporadic or infrequent young women voters). Supermajority has also collaborated with women's workwear brand Argent to launch Voting Suits You , the campaign featuring the iconic pink suit from 2020, to get women across America ready and excited to vote in the midterms.

Other Women Are Voting coalition members weigh in on this group's important work and share why their organizations view the 2022 midterms as critical:

Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List: "With the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the extreme bans being proposed and passed around the country, it is more clear than ever that our rights are on the ballot everywhere. EMILY's List is proud to work with our partners in the Women Are Voting coalition to turn out women voters because we know that there's a very real impact when they do. Women voters are critical to electing state legislatures and governors who will codify our rights at the state level, to protecting Congressional majorities that will prevent a national abortion ban, and electing officials at all levels who will work to protect and expand rights rather than roll them back."

Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino: "Women's lives are on the line in this election. And that's doubly true of Latinas and other women of color who suffer the most when our rights are attacked. Whether it's access to abortion or the right to fair pay on the job, we're organizing to demand that our government give our needs the support and attention they deserve. Change won't happen on its own. That means we're going to raise our voices at the polls. Women, especially young women and women of color, will decide the future of this country. We hold the power, and we're going to use it."

Jody Rabhan, chief policy officer at National Council of Jewish Women: "This week marks both 30 days out from the election and 100 days after the fall of Roe. National Council of Jewish Women's advocates are working tirelessly to register, educate, and mobilize voters this fall because we know that these two things are intimately connected. Our vote is our voice, and to support policies that improve the lives of women, children, and families — including access to abortion, paid leave, and lifting children from poverty — it is imperative we show up in November."

Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women's Law Center Action Fund: "Since our last midterm election, we have seen our democracy pushed to the brink by extremist politicians who have weaponized every institution to exert control and remove power from the people of this country. From a Supreme Court majority going against settled law and stealing our right to abortion, to radical state politicians restricting voting rights and silencing communities by unfairly redrawing district lines, to schools that are banning books and endangering LGBTQ+ students, we are at a tipping point where women voters need to say enough is enough. The 2022 midterm elections will be some of the most consequential in history for gender justice. It is time that our country and our elected officials show up for us, and we – women and gender justice activists – need to show up for one another. The National Women's Law Center Action Fund is proud to join with our peers to ensure that women everywhere hold our elected officials accountable during this election."

Zakiya Thomas, president and CEO of the ERA Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality: "With recent rollbacks on nearly 50 years of established law, the Supreme Court has changed everything; all of our rights and freedoms are currently under attack, making the ERA even more important now than it ever was. Women are going to make the difference in this midterm election. Women, men, and gender non-binary people are going to vote like our equality depends on it. Because it does!"

Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, president of NextGen America: "Today we are celebrating the incredible work NextGen America, Supermajority and our partner organizations have done to register, educate and mobilize millions of young women ahead of this year's midterms. And now, with just 30 days left before Election Day, we are more determined than ever. We are not taking our foot off the pedal. If extremist MAGA Republicans gain control of Congress, they will enact a national abortion ban and empower wealthy corporations over everday working-class people. We cannot let a patriarchal and archaic collection of white men define our future. Young women can protect the issues we care about, but only if we come together and use our collective voice."

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director and CEO of MomsRising: "This will be a midterm election like no other. America's moms are fired up to vote, motivated by the crushing blows of the U.S. Supreme Court denying us access to abortion care; as well as by Republicans in Congress denying us paid family and medical leave, affordable child and elder care, and the care infrastructure every society needs; and by lawmakers who bow to the gun lobby, forcing us to worry about keeping our kids safe in the midst of unprecedented gun violence. Women and moms have been registering to vote in record numbers, and we're doing a massive amount of work to turn them out. Moms will exercise our power at the polls this year."

Danielle Atkinson, national and founding director of Mothering Justice and Mothering Justice Action Fund: "Women of color are a powerful voting bloc in our country. We are not a monolith; our intersecting identities are made up of diverse cultures and values that have strong connections at our roots. Women Are Voting because our vote is powerful. The midterm elections are a prime opportunity for women, mamas and caregivers to use our power to vote to change the future of politics and policy. We are excited to have joined forces with Supermajority and partners to educate and mobilize women of color to vote during this election and every election moving forward. We believe at our core that when women across intersecting identities work together, we will win policies for a better future together!"

Christian F. Nunes, national president of National Organization for Women (NOW): "NOW is proud to join with Supermajority and this dynamic coalition to energize our grassroots in this election. Women Are Voting because we know that this fall, we must vote for women's lives. From abortion care and reproductive freedom to marriage equality and from voting rights to basic human rights, it's all on the line this November. We know that women will show up and turn out, making sure we vote for equity and justice for all."

Danielle Butterfield, executive director for Priorities USA: "Priorities is proud to support this historic effort to engage women voters and ensure that their voices are heard at the ballot box this November. So much is on the line this election, from the right to an abortion to the right to vote, and voters are tuning in to make their voices heard on these critical issues. We will continue to work in coalition with our allies to ensure that voters are getting the critical information they need, on the online platforms where they are spending their time, to successfully cast their ballot in this election."

Aimee Allison, founder and president of She the People: "For generations, women of color have been organizing on the frontlines in the fight for reproductive justice, safety, and dignity for our families and communities. The Supreme Court's Roe overturn was a major setback for the progress of our nation, but it will be women of color voters and electeds who will right that wrong. As the most powerful Democratic voting bloc, Black, Latina, Native, Asian and Pacific Islander women will turn out to vote this November at every level—local, state and federal—to not only protect our freedoms but our collective future."

Nick Knudsen, executive director of DemCast USA: "In 2020, nearly 10 million more women voted than men. In 2022, many more women have registered, and they have the power to ensure their freedoms are enshrined in law. DemCast USA has seen that enthusiasm translate into social media energy: Our digital volunteers have generated over 3 billion social media impressions for pro-choice candidates, overwhelmingly powered by women."

Katie Paris, founder of Red Wine & Blue: "Roe's overturn has ignited a fire burning deep within America. In swing suburbs across the country, women are voting and talking to their family and friends about voting for candidates that respect their rights and freedoms. The suburban woman backlash is underway."

Amanda Pohl, executive director of Deliver My Vote: "Women know the future of our democracy is on the line and are more engaged this election than ever before — we can't afford not to be. Deliver My Vote is working hard to ensure that women, especially young women and women of color who are most affected by voter suppression, are confidently able to cast a ballot at home or at the polls. Vote-by-mail increases turnout, allows voters more time to make decisions, and is convenient and accessible for voters. This access is critical in a pivotal year for women's rights and every year for inclusive, intersectional women's representation."

Kenda Sutton-EL, executive director of Birth in Color: "Women, especially women of color, have always had to do the work to speak up for ourselves, to protect ourselves and to ensure that our voices are heard. We stand on the shoulders of the women who did this work before us, and our efforts ensure that the women who come after us are both protected and empowered. At Birth in Color, our fight for reproductive justice and maternal justice is one that we will continue to persevere in. We believe that race, class, gender, voting rights and climate change intersect with reproductive justice. We know that our votes impact each of these topics, which is why we stand alongside those doing the work to mobilize women voters and do our part to elevate the voices of women."

Emily May, president, co-founder and lead executive officer of Right To Be (formerly Hollaback!): "A world where women and gender-expansive people have the right to fully be who we are, no matter where we are, doesn't exist yet. Our dignity, equality, and bodily autonomy face new threats daily. But we can fix this. We've got to turn the care we have for each other into action. One of the easiest ways to do that is to vote. That's why we at Right To Be are honored to partner with Supermajority and this historic coalition to engage women voters and make sure our voices are

heard at the election box this November."

In addition to the Women Are Voting coalition's focus on federal races, member organizations are also building power in state legislatures across the country to create local governments that work for women.

Hillary Holley, executive director of Care in Action: "Women have everything to win this year. What's at stake can't be understated: This year, Republicans and the Supreme Court focused on disempowering women economically and politically with their anti-abortion decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. That was a political miscalculation on their part. We know that women of color, who will be disproportionately affected by these decisions, win elections. It's why Care in Action has committed to endorsing women of color candidates across seven key states and investing in women of color voters because we make the difference at the ballot box. In 2020, we mobilized voters and we won real relief for all Americans. This year, we're at the doors, on the phones, and reaching voters in their communities by demonstrating the care we expect of our elected leaders. We're honored to be in this fight with our Women Are Voting partners to continue protecting democracy, and we're going to continue this fight to Nov. 8 and beyond."

Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington: "Pro-Choice Washington is thrilled to join Supermajority and this remarkable coalition to channel our collective outrage into action. Women Are Voting because we must raise our voices to protect our fundamental freedoms. People of all genders recognize that this is a defining moment in our history, and that we can only win by firmly standing in our power. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we have seen a significant increase in engaged voters and passionate activists. This is the moment to harness our ability to drive change. We cannot be complacent."

Elisheva Johnson, director of Emergent Justice: "We are working to be the storytellers of the movement! So that means we're trying to innovate and transform. We're trying to dismantle. We are trying to reimagine. We're working to educate and empower under-represented voters and to create lasting political change by encouraging all people, but specifically BIPOC women, to raise their voices at the polls."

Women Are Voting is a coalition of organizations that focus on the issues women care about. We're coming together using our shared values to demonstrate how strong women are when we vote together. Women are the largest voting bloc, and it's time we're seen that way!

Supermajority is a women's equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages who are coming together to create a future where we are truly equal. Supermajority is connecting women with each other and building on our collective power by providing the information, training, and resources to take action in our neighborhoods, our workplaces, and in the voting booth.

