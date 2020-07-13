Women in Technology Announces Musical Entertainment for their Inaugural Online Gala, WIT Connect 2020

ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) today announced that Musical Artist Maggie Rose will perform at its signature fundraising event, WIT Connect 2020, to be held Virtually, Thursday, July 23.

"At a time when women's voices are rising around the world, it is inspiring to see WIT continuing to lead the charge with empowering and educating women to excel in STEAM. As a female musician, I also work in a male dominated industry and I am seeing how organizations like WIT can bring possibilities for women to grow and excel. I use my technology to create music that inspires and I am thrilled with the opportunity to partner with such an organization that brings positive change that is so needed," says Maggie Rose

About Maggie Rose:

An exceptionally versatile vocalist and songwriter, Maggie Rose released Change The Whole Thing to critical acclaim in 2019. NPR says the Maryland native is the newest member of a class of young pop crossovers, while American Songwriter calls Maggie a "soulful show stopper." Rooted in her affinity for finely-crafted melodies and intricate storytelling, the project encompassed a blend of American music, melding rock, soul, blues, and gospel into the same package.

Named a YouTube Emerging Artist and a Pandora Artist to Watch, Maggie has left her mark on multiple genres. She's charted Top 40 country hits, opened shows for pop icon Kelly Clarkson, performed on the Americana-oriented Cayamo Cruise, and earned praise from the jam-band community with her groove-heavy live show, which features her backup band Them Vibes. On her upcoming album, she doubles down on her own sound: a swaggering blend of soul and American R&B, with her vocals and sharply-written songs leading the charge.

Since its inception, WIT Connect has gathered nearly 800 of Atlanta's top executives to raise more than $3.2 million to support the development of young girls and the advancement of women in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).

Each year, before the program, WIT hosts a special VIP Reception for invited WIT Connect guests and C-Suite executives participating in the Executive Auction Experience. This year the VIP Networking reception will be held virtually. WIT is proud to announce that State Farm will host the VIP Reception for the third consecutive year.

Philanthropy:

The premier fundraising and networking event includes a unique executive auction experience which allows individuals to compete for exclusive time with top Atlanta C-Suite executives. Proceeds from the executive auction support WIT Girls and Campus – WIT's free educational programs for girls and young women. Music, silent auction, an exclusive VIP virtual networking reception and a celebration of our 2020 scholarship recipients round out the festivities for this special event. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/WITCONNECT2020 or check out our brochure https://bit.ly/2020WITConnectVirtualBrochure

Sponsorships:

WIT Connect sponsors support the next generation of female leaders in STEAM and enjoy access to a community of esteemed technology leaders through a variety of benefits. Several sponsorship packages are currently available, including:

Gold Sponsor: $10,000

Silver Sponsor: $6,500

To purchase a sponsorship, contact Penny Collins at penny@mywit.org or by phone at 470-264-1782.

About Women In Technology

Women In Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) by educating middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in STEAM. Our team of more than 300 volunteers delivers professional development and networking opportunities to our more than 3,000 professionals, and programs at no cost to more than 1,500 students. From the classroom to the boardroom, WIT is committed to bringing the best STEAM content and programming to women and girls in Georgia.

