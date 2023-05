Women Just Had a Major Investing Glow-Up. 3 Things You Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Women have historically had the odds stacked against them regarding finances. It wasn't until the Equal Credit Opportunity Act passed in 1974 that women could fully open their own bank accounts or credit cards without needing a signature from their husbands.The disparity has been even worse with the traditionally good ol' boys club of investing, which has remained strong for quite some time. That's begun to change, though. Women have had a major investing glow -up, and here are three things you should know.There's been a significant increase in women investing in recent years. Historically, only 40% of women invested, according to Fidelity. In 2018, this number was 44%, and as of 2021, it jumped to an impressive 67%. That means roughly two-thirds of women are putting themselves in better positions to achieve more financial independence.Continue reading