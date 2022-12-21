WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION MEMBERS MAKE GLOBAL IMPACT ON ECONOMY IN 2O22

Leading peer-advisory organization for women entrepreneurs measures success and impact of member's businesses

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), a dynamic and diverse collective of successful women entrepreneurs from around the world, today announced the findings of their member-wide census conducted in the 2022 fiscal year. Members of the WPO are women-presidents/CEOs of privately-held companies that have generated revenue of at least $1 Million annually.

The WPO conducted its census with its membership which has an international presence on 5 continents, with 137 chapters and 2,000 members. In a time where many business owners face uncertainty with the economy, the WPO member average revenue has held steady at $14 Million annually. Overall, WPO member companies represent $22.8 Billion USD in the aggregate and collectively employ 121,515 people globally.

"These statistics demonstrate the profound impact WPO members have on the global economy. What's more impressive is the number of people they employ, families they support, and communities they contribute to," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "Our members are true leaders, and we are proud to be the premier peer advisory community for women entrepreneurs, providing safe and confidential spaces for our members to achieve, learn, and grow."

The WPO regularly updates member records to keep the membership current and distributes curated programming to members based on their needs entering 2023. Members are required to submit this information when they apply for membership. The WPO brings women business leaders from diverse, non-competitive industries together in peer learning groups where their perspectives can be understood, challenged, and refined in a confidential setting. Every chapter is professionally facilitated by a trained Chapter Chair. To qualify for WPO membership, candidates must run their privately-held company as the CEO/President/Partner, have an ownership interest in the business at some level, and their company must generate $2 million (USD) in gross annual sales for a product-based business or $1 million for a service-based business.

