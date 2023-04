Women still paid less than men at four out of five employers in Great Britain

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Guardian analysis shows median gender pay gap is stubbornly wide at 9.4%, the same level as five years agoFour out of five companies and organisations in Great Britain still pay their male employees more than female ones, according to Guardian analysis of the government’s gender pay gap reporting.The median pay gap remains stubbornly wide at 9.4% – the same level as in 2017-18, when employers were first required to publish the information. About 10,000 companies and public bodies filed their gender pay gaps to the government’s reporting mechanism before this week’s deadline. Continue reading...