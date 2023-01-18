Women's Health Brand O Positiv Expands Into The Menopause Category With The First-Ever Menopause Gummy Vitamin

Hormone-Free and Provides Multi-Symptom Relief, MENO Gummies Aim to Help Alleviate Hot Flashes, Night Sweats, Mood Swings and More

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the creation of their hero product, FLO Vitamins, and the recent success of their MENO Capsule launch, O Positiv is continuing to target menopause-aged women head on with its latest product launch today, MENO Gummies . The all-natural, hormone-free gummies are formulated with the same research-backed ingredients as the brand's MENO capsules, all of which have been shown to help alleviate common menopause-related symptoms.

O Positiv Co-Founders Brianna and Bobby Bitton identified a demand for menopause-related products last year after receiving an influx of messages from their consumers expressing the lack of options available in the market and the two immediately set out to develop a solution. Since the launch of their MENO Capsules back in May, the demand for more menopause support has grown significantly, incentivizing the brand to create the formula in gummy format. Watching the Bitton sibling's mother, Mary Kay Bitton, suffer from a debilitating menopause experience further pushed them to expedite the process of creating this much-needed product.

"Following the success of O Positiv's MENO Capsules, we are thrilled to expand our offerings in the category with the first-ever Menopause Gummies," said Mary Kay Bitton, Co-Founder of MENO and Head of Product Innovation at O Positiv. "Our hormone-free menopause solution has already helped many women who suffer through menopause, and we aim to help an additional group of women with the launch of MENO Gummies."

Crafted with the balanced healing properties of Black Cohosh, Ashwagandha, Chasteberry, Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B6, MENO is intended to support women tackle the next chapter of their lives by helping combat common menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, occasional sleeplessness and mood swings. MENO may also help improve sexual function, promote calcium absorption and support immunity.

"Many of my patients come to me seeking relief from the menopause symptoms that disrupt their lives," said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OBGYN and O Positiv Medical Advisory Board Member. "Decreasing levels of estrogen and progesterone lead to symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness, mood swings, night sweats and more. Treatments for menopause range from hormone therapy to herbal supplements and lifestyle changes. For my patients that are seeking natural solutions to symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats, I recommend taking MENO."

O Positiv was the first brand to take on PMS with its flavorful, science-backed gummy supplement FLO , which allowed the company to expand its horizon to address equally common women's health issues. Their current portfolio includes DISCO Multivitamin Gummies , GOGO Prebiotic Fiber Gummies , GTFO Immunity Gummies , RETRO Glowing Skin Gummies + Capsules , URO UTI + Vaginal Probiotic Capsules and MOTO Metabolism Boosting Capsules . O Positiv plans to continue with a steady flow of innovation to help destigmatize taboo topics and assist women in all stages of their lives.

MENO is Hormone-Free, Gluten-Free, Lactose-Free, and Vegan-friendly. The Gummies come available in one bottle (30 serverings / $44.99), with the option to be purchased via a subscription model (30 serverings / $34.99) at opositiv.com . To learn more, please visit opositiv.com and follow @opositiv on Instagram .

About O Positiv

O Positiv is at the forefront of the female wellness industry, creating innovative products to address real, common issues that women of all ages experience. With a deep belief that small changes accumulate into major outcomes, O Positiv radiates positivity through tiny opportunities to take greater joy in health. Whether it's contributing to a good day, month or year, O Positiv delivers meaningful health outcomes through little moments of joy and self care. The company's current lineup of science-backed gummy vitamins are available for purchase at opositiv.com .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

opositiv@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/womens-health-brand-o-positiv-expands-into-the-menopause-category-with-the-first-ever-menopause-gummy-vitamin-301724086.html

SOURCE O Positiv