Women’s History Month to Be Celebrated with Special Programming Across SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that it will honor Women's History Month across SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher with special themed programming and limited- engagement channels. Tune in throughout March to celebrate the awe-inspiring women who've made lasting contributions to the worlds of music, business, health, politics, comedy, sports, entertainment, and more.

SiriusXM will ensure "She's Got the Mic" by raising the voices of both prolific and up-and-coming female artists in honor of Women's History Month. Four limited-engagement music channels will launch in March, spanning genres and representing artists from across the decades, including channels curated and presented by Avril Lavigne and Maren Morris, as well as a full channel dedicated to the iconic Tina Turner. There will also be a channel devoted to the defining, female-led festival tour of the 90s, Lilith Fair.

All month long, listeners will also hear shows, performances, interviews, podcasts, special segments, and much more about and from female artists and leaders who inspire us all. Using all of its available platforms, SiriusXM and its brands are unified in amplifying the voices of women artists, creators and leaders, whether they are rising stars or established superstars.

Please see below for highlights of the line-up celebrating Women's History Month. The full list of special programming across SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher, can be found here.

SiriusXM Music Programming:

The Lilith Fair Tribute Channel will honor the women who graced the stage at the legendary festival tour, Lilith Fair, including icons such as Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, Tracy Chapman, Jewel, Paula Cole, Suzanne Vega, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Fiona Apple, and many more. Lilith Fair founder Sarah McLachlan will share insight into her music and the inspiring story behind the first female-led concert tour along with several other guest DJs including Neko Case, Tracy Bonham, Ingrid Michaelson, Dar Williams, Sheryl Crow, andMeredith Brooks. The Lilith Fair Tribute Channel will be available on satellite from March 22 through March 28 on channel 6. It will also be available on the SXM App from March 1 to March 30.

Avril Lavigne Radio will celebrate the alt-rocker's new album Love Sux, which debuted February 25, as well as showcase her greatest hits spanning two decades. Lavigne will share behind-the-scenes stories highlighting the influential women in her own life and play a variety of her favorite songs from Alanis Morissette, Blink 182, Shania Twain, Machine Gun Kelly, Kelly Clarkson, Panic! At The Disco, Lady Gaga, Nirvana, Joan Jett, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, The Beatles, Kanye West, and more. Fans will also have the chance to hear Lavigne's exclusive SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series performance recorded at The Roxy in L.A. on February 25, 2022. Avril Lavigne Radio kicks off March 8 on channel 105 and will be available through March 14. It can also be found on the SXM App from March 8 through April 4.

My Church Radio from Maren Morris will celebrate this genre-bending singer/songwriter whose pop, R&B, and rock-inflected country has made her a superstar. My Church Radio will feature the female artists that have inspired Morris' career in music, as well as highlight her own discography, including her forthcoming album Humble Quest, out March 25. My Church Radio will be available via satellite from March 23 to March 30 on channel 104 and on the SXM App from March 16 through March 30.

The Tina Turner Channel will celebrate one of the greatest success stories in music history, exploring the rock and soul icon's legendary career from her early days, her duets, and her Grammy-winning solo hits. Known for her infectious stage presence, some of her most memorable live performances will also be featured. In addition, the channel will go beyond the music, sharing Turner's exceptional story of perseverance that has cemented her as a source of inspiration and strength for women everywhere. The Tina Turner Channel will be available on channel 105 from March 15 through March 21 and on the SXM App from March 1 through March 30.

Additional special music programming supporting Women's History Month on SiriusXM includes:

Queens of Pop will highlight female power singers from the 90s and 2000s including music superstars like Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Cher, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston and more. Gwen Stefani will also serve as a special guest DJ. Queens of Pop will be available on ch. 15 beginning Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m. ET through March 6 and is available year-round on the SXM App.

Queens of Hip-Hop will return to Hip-Hop Nation (ch. 44) beginning March 11 at 3 p.m. ET through March 13 and is available year-round on the SXM App. Queens of Hip-Hop will spotlight music from today's biggest female hip-hop artists including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Listeners will also hear music from the queens who've paved the way including Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Lil' Kim.

Women of Rock will take over The Spectrum (ch. 28) at 3 p.m. ET on March 25 through March 27. The year-round channel available on the SXM App will highlight the women who revolutionized rock and roll from the architects of classic rock like Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett, to 80s icons such as Blondie and Siouxsie Sioux, and grunge and alternative pioneers Courtney Love and Fiona Apple. Artists Haim, Amy Lee of Evanescence, Melissa Etheridge, andTaylor Momsenwill take the mic as guest DJs.

Women of Blues presented by music legend Bonnie Raittwill celebrate the female blues musicians whose vocal prowess and musicianship broke down barriers within the genre. The widely celebrated blues guitarist and singer Bonnie Raitt will guest host and offer her perspective as a woman who broke into a male-dominated genre. Award-winning vocalist Shamekia Copeland will also be featured as a guest DJ. Women of Blues will take over BB King's Bluesville (ch. 74) beginning March 11 at 3 p.m. ET through March 13.

Women of Country will feature the pioneers of the Grand Ole Opry, country's superstars and vocal legends, and the next generation of female country artists. Listeners will hear music from Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Mickey Guyton, and Loretta Lynn, among others. Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, and more will also serve as guest DJs on the channel. Women of Country will take over Prime Country (ch. 58) at 3 p.m. ET on March 18 through March 20 and is available year-round on the SXM App.

Women of Dance will highlight women's contributions to dance music and include new exclusive mixes from artists like Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER, Anabel Englund, Icona Pop, Ninajirachi, and Rezz as well as new interviews with Krewella, J. Worra, and UNIIQU3. Women of Dance begins March 11 at 3 p.m. and will be available through March 13 on BPM (ch. 51).

Queens of Future Pop on HITS 1 (ch. 2) will feature emerging female artists who continue to push boundaries and innovate in pop music. Join highlighted artists such as GAYLE, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Chloe, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Emmy Meli, Em Beihold, Mae Muller, Nessa Barrett, Jax, and more as they share personal insights about important women in their lives. Queens of Future Pop begins March 7.

Ella Mai Celebrates Women's History Month with an exclusive channel takeover and performance. R&B GRAMMY® Award winner Ella Maiwill take over The Heat (ch. 46) on March 25 showcasing her favorite female artists, especially those who have inspired her own music. Mai will also share stories about breaking into the music industry as a young woman and will do a special Women's History Month tribute performance in-studio.

Pop icon and six-time Latin GRAMMY® Award winner Kany Garcia will give an intimate performance for SiriusXM of her greatest hits. Tune in on March 15 at 1 p.m. to Caliente (ch. 158).

Ground-breaking musician Alanis Morissettewill host her own special on Lithium (ch. 34) and take listeners through her experiences from the early days in her career. She'll also discuss her musical inspirations and the stories behind the making of her much-acclaimed and record-setting debut album, Jagged Little Pill. This special will launch March 25 and will be available on the SXM App.

TikTok Takeovers: WHM Edition will feature special guest hosts Tate McRae, Dixie, Em Beihold, Dove Cameron, Maddie Zahm, Emmy Meli, and Jenna Raine, who will be playing music from their favorite artists. TikTok Takeovers launches March 11 on TikTok Radio (ch. 4), and the SXM App.

Totally Awesome 80s Ladies App Exclusive Countdown will feature the top female-led songs of the 80s, hosted by MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter. Hear it exclusively on the SXM App beginning March 14.

Women of Hip-Hop Roundtable featuringCoi Leray, Flo Milli, Kash Doll, Roxanne Shanteand moderated by SiriusXM's Swaggy Sie, will ignite a conversation on the power of women in hip-hop. Hear this discussion March 8 at 6 p.m. ET on Rock the Bells Radio (ch. 43) and Hip-Hop Nation (ch. 44).

Listeners can hear more special programming celebrating Women's History Month across SiriusXM's music channels, including guest DJs from a wide variety of artists including Rita Wilson on E Street Radio, Remy Ma on Hip-Hop Nation, Francisca Valenzuela on Latidos, En Vogue on SiriusXM FLY, Cat Power on SiriusXMU, Lisa Loeb on 90s on 9, KT Tunstall on PopRocks, Adria Petty on Tom Petty Radio, Arlo Parks on Coffee House, Broadway actress Syndee Winters on Disney Hits, and much more.

Pandora Special Music Programming:

"Women Supporting Women Supporting Women Supporting Women" will be the theme for Pandora's programming throughout March. Female-curated station "modes" will feature female artists across eras coming together to discuss their experiences in music and how they have each changed over time. Pandora's unique Modes feature allows users to customize their listening experience for what they want to hear now by choosing from selectable "modes" within their favorite Pandora stations.

In honor of Women's History Month, Pandora will launch The Top Thumb Hundred: HerStory station featuring the most-thumbed-up songs in the last year by female artists across all genres and eras. Making up the Top 10 are 1. Cardi B "Up," 2. Fleetwood Mac "Dreams," 3. H.E.R. "Damage," 4. Adele "Someone Like You," 5. Rihanna "Love On The Brain," 6. Saweetie/Doja Cat "Best Friend," 7. Halsey "Without Me," 8. Megan Thee Stallion "Cry Baby," 9. Christina Perri "A Thousand Years," and 10. Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u."

Pandora's Women in Country Radio station will feature 'The Pop-Up: Dolly Parton' Mode with the country icon sharing music by the female artists she loves, and on 'The Pop-Up: Tricia Yearwood,' the multi-talented artist selects from her biggest hits and plays songs by female friends and heroes including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Patsy Cline and more.

Presented in Spanish, Pandora's Del Corazón Radio station will feature Goyo on 'The Pop-Up: Goyo' Mode.

Pop music fans can hear the likes of Saweetie, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Jax, Gayle, and more on the Women In Pop Radio station's 'The Pop-Up: Supporting Her' Mode. Artists like Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani and more will be featured on 'The Pop-Up: R&B's Best' Mode on the Women in R&B Radio station. Coi Leray, Roxanne Shante, Big Latto and more will be featured on 'The Queens of Hip Hop' Mode on Pandora's Women in Hip-Hop Radio station.

SiriusXM Talk & Comedy Programming:

Volume (ch. 106): All new episodes of Fierce: Women in Music will kick off on March 3. Hosted by Lori Majewski, Fierce highlights trailblazing women and their work as musicians, songwriters, record-label executives, recording artists, and more. Upcoming episodes include 'International Women's Day Playlist' on March 10, highlighting music from international female artists.

Business Radio (ch. 132): Randi Zuckerberg will host several special editions of her program all month long. On March 2, Zuckerberg will focus on "Top Women in Business," where she'll speak with a variety of female leaders who have helped shape the business world for women. In honor of International Women's Day, on the March 9 episode of Randi Zuckerberg Means Business, she'll host a panel discussion about women's achievements and ways we can accelerate gender parity and improve conditions for women all across the world. The March 16 show will recognize "Influential Women in Cryptocurrency," which despite being a male-dominated field, is currently seeing women breaking down barriers and making their marks on a global scale.

In addition, The Business Briefing will highlight female business leaders and executives throughout the month. Host Janet Alvarez will speak with Janet Foutty, Executive Chair of the Board at Deloitte; and Charlene Lake, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP-Corporate Social Responsibility at AT&T; among others, about women's leadership in 2022 and beyond. The interviews will air on Monday, March 14 and Monday March 28 at 9 a.m. ET.

Also on Business Radio, host Dan Loney of Wharton Business Daily will kick off Women's History Month on March 3 with a look at "Women in Business." Throughout the hour, Loney and special guests will celebrate the women who helped lead the way in fighting for women's rights. From the workplace to social and economic issues, they'll reflect on where things stand today and draw attention to current struggles for women's equality. Hear from female executives, advocates, experts on the gender pay gap, and corporate leaders who understand the benefits of empowering women in any organization.

P.O.T.U.S. (ch. 124): Julie Mason will team up with her fellow SiriusXM hosts to discuss the vital role women play in the media world. During the week of March 7 on Julie Mason Mornings, she'll have conversations with SiriusXM Progress channel's Stephanie Miller, Volume's Lori Majewski, Patriot's Stacy Washington, Urban View'sLurie Daniel Favors, and Doctor Radio's Dr. Caren Behar to talk about their amazing careers, the obstacles they've overcome, and the crucial role women play in shaping our national dialogue.

Doctor Radio (ch. 110): Throughout March, Doctor Radio will produce multiple segments per week focusing on health issues facing women. The channel will also air a "Women's Health Special" hosted by Dr. Stacy Loeb, Professor in the Department of Urology and Population Health at NYU. It will air on March 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. ET.

Road Dog Trucking Radio (ch. 146): Host Ellen Voie of Women In Trucking will air special shows throughout the month highlighting female leaders in trucking. Voie will also speak with women in careers often deemed "non-traditional," including engineers, technicians, dispatchers, and drivers who haul heavy equipment and who are an integral part of the driving force. The special programming will air every Saturday throughout the month beginning Saturday, March 5 at 11 a.m. ET.

She's So Funny (ch. 771): The channel dedicated to spotlighting the funniest female comedians will continue its mission throughout March, playing all-female comedy blocks plus full albums from Tig Notaro, Lisa Curry, Katie-Ellen Humphries, and more. In addition, the shows Long Story Long with Lisa Curry and The Human Centipod with Carmen Lynch & John Reynolds will air Women's History Month specials on March 3 and March 15, respectively.

Laugh USA (ch. 98): Every Friday in March, comedian Jenna Kim Jones will host hour-long specials dedicated to stand-up from the funniest ladies in comedy. The programming will premiere at 12 p.m. ET before becoming available on the SXM App.

Comedy Greats (ch. 94): Comedy Greats will celebrate Women's History Month every Friday through Sunday with comedy blocks featuring some of the greatest female comedians. Tune in from 10 to 11 a.m. ET to hear "best of" stand-up from comedy legends including Joan Rivers, Elayne Boosler, Caroline Rhea, Roseanne Barr, Janeane Garofalo, Paula Poundstone, Ellen DeGeneres, Fran Drescher, Rosie O'Donnell, Rita Rudner, Sarah Silverman, and Amy Schumer.

Raw Dog Comedy (ch. 99): Every day in March, Raw Dog Comedy will spotlight a different female comedian by airing a full stand-up album at 2:00 pm ET. Some of the albums scheduled to air include Whitney Cummings'I'm Your Girlfriend,Nikki Glaser'sPerfect,Ilana Glazer'sThe Planet Is Burning,Judy Gold'sConduct Unbecoming,Carmen Lynch'sVertically Obese, Bonnie McFarlane'sBird Calls, Iliza Schlesinger'sConfirmed Kills,Amy Schumer'sCutting, and many more.

Jeff & Larry's Comedy Roundup (ch. 97): Featuring the favorite comedy of Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, all month the channel will spotlight the duo's favorite female comedians with stand-up every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. ET.

SiriusXM Sports Programming:

Multiple SiriusXM sports channels will feature special programming focused on women's contributions across various sports:

In this week's debut episode of the Hope Solo Speaks podcast, Solo will discuss the recently settled equal pay dispute between U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women's National Team, and will be joined by special guest and her former teammate, Carli Lloyd . The podcast will debut on March 2 .

podcast, Solo will discuss the recently settled equal pay dispute between U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women's National Team, and will be joined by special guest and her former teammate, . The podcast will debut on . MLB Network Radio hosts Jenny Cavnar and Dani Wexelman will interview female players, executives and coaches who have made an impact in baseball and softball.

and will interview female players, executives and coaches who have made an impact in baseball and softball. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Claire B. Lang will highlight the sport's female drivers.

will highlight the sport's female drivers. SiriusXM Fight Nation host Dave Lagreca will host a roundtable with prominent pro wrestlers Britt Baker , Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green .

will host a roundtable with prominent pro wrestlers , and . SiriusXM NFL Radio's Amber Theoharis and Aditi Kinkhabwala will host a roundtable with female coaches, executives and reporters from around the league.

and Aditi Kinkhabwala will host a roundtable with female coaches, executives and reporters from around the league. SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio will air vignettes focused on the positive impact women have had on the sport of golf.

ESPNU Radio's Nicole Auerbach will celebrate female student-athletes throughout the month, and each of SiriusXM's dedicated college conference channels will highlight legendary former players and coaches that paved the way for the current generation of female collegiate athletics.

will celebrate female student-athletes throughout the month, and each of SiriusXM's dedicated college conference channels will highlight legendary former players and coaches that paved the way for the current generation of female collegiate athletics. SiriusXM NBA Radio's Sarah Kustok will host roundtable discussions featuring prominent female coaches, executives and referees in basketball.

Stitcher Podcasts:

Stitcher will celebrate Women's History Month by featuring multiple playlists on its app which highlight several of Stitcher's women-centric and women-hosted podcasts. The shows cover a wide range of interests, from pop culture and comedy, to news and history. They include:

