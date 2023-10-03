|
03.10.2023 21:32:00
Wonder Entertainment Launches Pumpkin Party as an Autumn Extravaganza - A Fresh and Festive Event to Pumpkin into the Fall Spirit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening in South Jordan, UT on October 11, 2023 — Get ready to celebrate the season in style as Pumpkin Party makes its grand entrance onto the fall events scene. Born out of a passion for all things autumn, Pumpkin Party promises to be a great destination for families, friends, and fall enthusiasts alike, ushering in a new era of festive fun.
Event Highlights:
Event Details:
- Dates: Open Daily October 11 – October 30 (closed Sundays)
- Times: M-F 4-9 PM Saturday12-9 PM
- Location: Bastian Agricultural Center – 11400 South 2700 W, South Jordan, UT
- Ticket Information: Tickets are available for purchase now online at www.PumpkinParty.co and at the event entrance.
About Pumpkin Party:
Pumpkin Party is the brainchild of a dedicated team passionate about creating unforgettable experiences to enjoy with loved ones. With a commitment to community engagement and a love for all things pumpkin, Pumpkin Party aims to become the go-to autumn event, promising a day filled with laughter, joy, and the spirit of the season.
Join us at the Pumpkin Party and let's make this fall season extraordinary. For more information, visit www.PumpkinParty.co or follow us on social media [@PumpkinPartyofficial].
About Wonder Entertainment
Wonder Entertainment creates shared experiences that unite people and brands around unforgettable moments. Properties include Christmas In Color, Spooky Lights Show, North Pole Festival, Pumpkin Party, and more to come. Across the brand portfolio, Wonder Entertainment has entertained millions of families throughout North America. Visit www.wonderteam.com for more information.
