Wonder Entertainment Launches Pumpkin Party as an Autumn Extravaganza - A Fresh and Festive Event to Pumpkin into the Fall Spirit

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening in South Jordan, UT on October 11, 2023 — Get ready to celebrate the season in style as Pumpkin Party makes its grand entrance onto the fall events scene. Born out of a passion for all things autumn, Pumpkin Party promises to be a great destination for families, friends, and fall enthusiasts alike, ushering in a new era of festive fun.

Event Highlights:

  • Interactive Pumpkin Characters: Come and interact with pumpkin characters from all shapes and sizes, including Pete, Chubby Charlie, Spotty Sue, and more.
  • Family-Friendly Fun: Pumpkin party caters to all ages with a variety of family-friendly activities. From inflatable axe throwing, ball pits, pumpkin slides, the event ensures that every member of the family has a memorable and enjoyable experience.
  • Delicious Fall Treats: Indulge your taste buds with an array of fall-inspired delights. From pumpkin flavored cookies, ice cream, donuts, and other autumn flavors that will bring you right into the fall season. 
  • Pumpkin patch: Grab your pumpkins on your way out for fall decorating and carving for Halloween. 
  • Instagrammable Moments: Capture the magic of Pumpkin Party at various picturesque spots, providing the perfect backdrop for your fall-themed photos. Share your memories with friends and followers using the hashtag #PumpkinPartyofficial.

    • Event Details:

    • Dates: Open Daily October 11October 30 (closed Sundays)
    • Times: M-F 4-9 PM Saturday12-9 PM
    • Location: Bastian Agricultural Center – 11400 South 2700 W, South Jordan, UT
    • Ticket Information: Tickets are available for purchase now online at www.PumpkinParty.co and at the event entrance.

    About Pumpkin Party:

    Pumpkin Party is the brainchild of a dedicated team passionate about creating unforgettable experiences to enjoy with loved ones. With a commitment to community engagement and a love for all things pumpkin, Pumpkin Party aims to become the go-to autumn event, promising a day filled with laughter, joy, and the spirit of the season.

    Join us at the Pumpkin Party and let's make this fall season extraordinary. For more information, visit www.PumpkinParty.co or follow us on social media [@PumpkinPartyofficial].

    About Wonder Entertainment
    Wonder Entertainment creates shared experiences that unite people and brands around unforgettable moments. Properties include Christmas In Color, Spooky Lights Show, North Pole Festival, Pumpkin Party, and more to come. Across the brand portfolio, Wonder Entertainment has entertained millions of families throughout North America. Visit www.wonderteam.com for more information.

