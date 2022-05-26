WonderBotz Partners with Krista Software for AI-led Intelligent Automation

The partnership empowers both organizations to deliver better, more valuable automations faster to meet the growing demand for Enterprise Intelligent Automation

PRINCETON, N.J. and DALLAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderBotz, a global leader in the delivery of enterprise-grade automation and advanced AI solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Krista Software, the makers of "Krista". Krista is an intelligent automation platform that uses natural language and machine learning to personify legacy systems allowing people to "Ask Krista" for a business outcome. WonderBotz will embed Krista into its automation footprint to further differentiate its offerings and services.

"We strive to bring cutting-edge automation capabilities to our customers," said Steve LaValle, Co-CEO of WonderBotz. "Enabled by its natural language understanding and AI, Krista capabilities expand the pool of high-value automation use cases available to our customers and prospects."

John Michelsen, CEO and Founder at Krista Software added, "WonderBotz provides innovative and next generation automation capabilities to their customers, which makes this partnership very strategic for us. AI-led Intelligent Automation is a key catalyst to bring about digital transformation in any industry, and with WonderBotz we will deliver on this promise together."

About WonderBotz

WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, is single-mindedly focused and committed to helping organizations employ quality digital workers to deliver efficiency and competitive advantage by leveraging its professional services, training, mentoring, and Robotics-as-a-Service (RAAS) offerings. Our team brings technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards exceeding our clients' expectations on every engagement. WonderBotz works with leading marketplace RPA platforms. For more information, visit wonderbotz.com and follow us on Twitter @WonderBotz and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/wonderbotz

About Krista Software

Krista Software develops the AI-led intelligent automation platform, Krista. Krista enables companies to automate complete business processes by elegantly orchestrating people, apps, and AI. Krista uses natural language processing and machine learning to personify legacy systems allowing people to "Ask Krista" for a business outcome. For more information about how Krista is enabling digital transformations and changing the way people consume technology, visit KristaSoft.com.

