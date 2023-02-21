Wonderful® Pistachios Calls Upon the Universe, a World Champion Eater, and TikTok Creators to "Get Crackin'"

The Iconic Get Crackin' Campaign Returns to Celebrate the Fun and Unique Ways Everyone Enjoys Wonderful Pistachios

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic "Get Crackin'" campaign that helped Wonderful® Pistachios become a household name is back! America's #1 Nut®, Wonderful Pistachios, will feature nostalgic talent alongside some of the latest trends to relaunch Get Crackin' and celebrate the unique ways people enjoy cracking open and eating pistachios. The campaign brings irreverent humor in a new series of commercials, will set world records at the "Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin' Eating Championship" and encourages TikTok users to #GetCrackin.

Live now, Get Crackin' showcases how nursery rhyme legend Humpty Dumpty "does it with a great fall," how the Universe "does it with a big bang," and how the world's number-one-ranked competitive eater Joey Chestnut "does it like a champ." Additional spots rolling out over the next few months include everyone's favorite ghost-chomping arcade icon PAC-MAN™, and Spot®, an agile mobile robot with a decidedly doggy name from Boston Dynamics. The campaign will live across cable outlets, digital streaming platforms, and on social media.

"Get Crackin' succeeded because it cracked social media before we had social media. We're excited to bring that forward-thinking perspective to the platforms that drive culture today," said Michael Perdigao, President, The Wonderful Agency. "True to the spirit of the initial campaign, Get Crackin' 2.0 will be in conversation with culture at the moment that it's happening—identifying, partnering, and launching both our unique brand and the unique talent that's drawn us forward."

The Get Crackin' ad campaigns have become a barometer for social media and internet trends over the past decade. Former Get Crackin' castmates have included award winning host and executive producer of Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report," Stephen Colbert, "The Jersey Shore's" Snooki, Snoop Dogg, and internet sensations PSY, Honey Badger and Keyboard Cat among others.

Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin' Eating Championship at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

Wonderful Pistachios will also Get Crackin' with a new world record. Wonderful Pistachios has teamed up with Major League Eating to host the "Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin' Eating Championship" on World Pistachio Day, February 26, 2023. World champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut and other top-ranked Major League Eating athletes including Geoffrey Esper, Miki Sudo, and Nick Wehry will vie for a world record for pistachio-cracking and -eating at the inaugural event taking place at 10:00 a.m. PST at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Competitors will have eight minutes to crack open and eat as many Wonderful Pistachios as possible in a battle for the championship title and $10,000 in cash prizes.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin' Eating Championship, please visit https://majorleagueeating.com/contests/946.

#GetCrackin on TikTok with Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is also extending the campaign to TikTok, partnering with talented creators to show how they uniquely Get Crackin'. Thoren Bradley does it on his first attempt. Daniel and David Hulett do it with a trick shot. And, Elladj Balde does it on a single blade.

Earlier this month, Shawn Johnson, Alex Wong, and Vanesa Amaro helped launch a Wonderful Pistachios' #GetCrackin branded hashtag challenge. TikTok users applied a custom branded effect to share fun videos of how they creatively cracked open Wonderful Pistachios. The contest ended on February 20, 2023, and the winner will receive $10,000 and a one-year supply of Wonderful Pistachios.

How will you Get Crackin'? Visit Wonderful Pistachios at GetCrackin.com, or on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @WonderfulPistachios to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wonderful-pistachios-calls-upon-the-universe-a-world-champion-eater-and-tiktok-creators-to-get-crackin-301750235.html

SOURCE Wonderful Pistachios