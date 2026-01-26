:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.01.2026 12:45:00
Wondering What to Expect for Next Year's Social Security COLA? Here's What History Says Could Be Coming in 2027.
Each year, retirees who receive Social Security benefits also receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to those benefits. The goal of the COLA is to maintain the purchasing power of Social Security benefits, largely as inflation continues to rise.Last October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that the COLA in 2026 would be 2.8%, which is larger than last year's, but smaller than in each of the three years before that.Although it's still quite early in 2026, astute retirees can already take a look at what could happen to the COLA in 2027. Additionally, here's what history suggests could come next year for Social Security's COLA.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!