Wondershare Releases InflueNex: A New-age YouTube Influencer Marketing Tool

To keep up with the ever-changing landscape of influencer marketing, Wondershare has released a state-of-the-art online tool: InflueNex. The platform aims to connect leading brands and industry-specific influencers in one place. It is a user-friendly yet powerful tool that aims to benefit both brands as well as YouTube influencers. The platform has a listing of over 2 million creators, making it a leading YouTube influencer marketing platform. Apart from finding the perfect influencers, brands can also manage their campaigns and obtains tons of details about their marketing efforts.

In the last few years, YouTube has unlocked the new-age of marketing that leads to brand awareness while gaining customer's trust and generating leads at the same time. Although YouTube influencer marketing has so many merits, brands often find it hard to discover and reach out to industry-specific influencers.

To bridge this gap, InflueNex can be used by brands and individuals alike. Some of the features that the latest online tool offers includes influencer search, influencer outreach, YouTube channel comparison, YouTube listening, influencer management, and more.

Key Features of InflueNex



An Extensive Range of Influencers

Brands can browse over 2 million influencers on InflueNex and organize them in different categories. There are influencers related to beauty, technology, food, fashion, and various other domains.

Find Perfect Influencers with Ease

To find the perfect influencers for a specific industry and target audience, InflueNex has listed 10 different filters. For instance, users can filter influencers on the basis of their category, location, language, subscriber count, engagement, last activity, and so on.

Seamless Influencer Outreach

InflueNex also gives a provision to reach out to 200 influencers in a batch. Marketers are able to send cooperation invitation via influeNex. The Email template function allows marketers to contact influencers with only few clicks.

YouTube Influencer Analytics

Individuals can also track the result of their campaigns and compare different channels to step-up their marketing game. It features readily available monetization and campaign tracking tools that would be extremely beneficial to marketers.

For Effective Tracking

InflueNex also helps marketers make data-driven decisions by tracking the ROI of their campaigns, CPV stats, interaction rate, engagement, and so much more.

All of those makes InflueNex a one-stop destination for brands, marketers, and influencers alike. Although the tool has been recently released, it is already gaining a lot of traction and is expected to expand its features to become a preferred global YouTube influencer marketing tool.

About InflueNex:

Launched by Wondershare Technology in 2019, InflueNex is a powerful tool to discover influencers and manage influencer marketing campaigns on YouTube. The online tool has an extensive catalog of over 2 million creators from different industries. The platform is used by marketers and brands to discover influencers and reach out to them easily. It also offers additional tools for video analytics, campaign monetization, channel comparison, and more.

More info: https://www.influenex.com/

