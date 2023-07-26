|
26.07.2023 15:00:00
Wondershare UniConverter V15 Revolutionizes Video Conversion Industry with 17 Years of Expertise
VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare UniConverter, a market-leading video converter, is thrilled to announce the launch of UniConverter V15, a significant update that boasts top product capabilities, propelling users towards a swifter, more efficient, and boundless video conversion and production era.
With 17 years of continuous technological advancements, UniConverter V15 presents video conversion and compression breakthroughs in compatibility, processing speeds, and quality output. Simultaneously, the learning and usage expenses remain unchanged, enabling video creators to effortlessly augment their creative and sharing proficiency.
The powerful capabilities of UniConverter V15 include the following features:
"For the past 17 years, our focus at Wondershare UniConverter has been to explore the intricacies of video conversion, with the goal of elevating efficiency in video creation and distribution," stated Ben Zhu, Product leader of UniConverter. "We strive to support video creators on their creative journey and aim to provide seamless solutions that eliminate obstacles in producing and sharing video content, ensuring that everyone can effectively communicate their unique visions."
Compatibility and Price
Wondershare UniConverter V15 is compatible with Windows and MacOS. Its available purchase options include an Annual Plan for USD 49.99, a 2-year Plan for USD 69.99, or a Perpetual Plan for USD 79.99. To celebrate the launch of the new version, UniConverter will run a special sale promotion from July 20th to August 10th, accompanied by an event for brand ambassador selection. Click https://videoconverter.wondershare.com/event/vc15-promotion.html to learn more.
About Wondershare
Wondershare is a globally recognized AI-powered software company, passionately committed to delivering innovative solutions for both personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare excels in incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies into their consumer software, empowering users to unleash their imagination.
Proudly acknowledged by notable organizations such as CNN, The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp, Wondershare is steadily building its reputation as a trailblazer in the tech industry. The company's mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions, fostering a more creative and innovative world.
Boasting over 100 million users across 150 countries, Wondershare offers a diverse range of software solutions, catering to video creativity, diagrams, PDF solutions, and data management.
United by a shared vision, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software, enabling individuals and businesses to bring creative ideas to life and setting a new standard for the future of AI-powered software development.
Iris Liu
Wondershare
irisl@wondershare.com
