Wondr Medical raise £12 million in seed round led by Advent Life Sciences and Sonder Capital to accelerate global collaboration across the medical community

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health start-up Wondr Medical, which helps doctors and medical professionals across the world collaborate, connect and discover medical information, has raised £12 million. The seed funding round was co-led by Advent Life Sciences and Sonder Capital with participation from existing shareholders. Wondr Medical, founded in 2020, is the enabler for a new age of medical discovery, connectivity and collaboration. The digital health platform recently on-boarded its 200,000th member.

An encrypted and HIPAA compliant web and mobile software platform - the first of its kind - Wondr Medical offers a secure way for healthcare users to share and discuss clinical information, such as sensitive patient data, between colleagues and across the global healthcare system.

Interventional Cardiologist, Founder and CEO, Dr. Justin Davies said: "The pace of change in global healthcare is accelerating, and we are handing out the shovels. Our mission is to enable the world's medical professionals to come together as a truly connected community for the first time. After a successful beta in Cardiology, this investment will drive our expansion with the launch of our key strategic product, the 'Wondr Medical Rooms' mobile app; a transformative software for Healthcare Professional (HCP) collaboration. Greater access to expertise through better communication is the key that lets every doctor be the best they can be, for patients across the world."

An early-adopter of the platform has been Manesh Patel, Chief of Cardiology at Duke University Hospital: "As doctors and healthcare providers across the medical field, the more we can pool and access our collective knowledge base in real-time, the more effective we can be. For too long our communications have been siloed and analogue, often in our own hospitals, let alone globally. Wondr Medical has shown us how becoming a fully connected community can be transformative to our clinical work."

Executive Chair of Wondr Medical, Scott Huennekens: "Global Healthcare is responding to societal needs with an explosion of innovation; from devices and robotics, to drug and vaccine development, to diagnostics and AI. But all of these exciting new technologies benefit incrementally from greater inter-connectivity of the human capital across the market. Wonder Medical is building the operating system that will allow innovation and adoption to flow. That's why we are so excited to start expanding our member base across all of healthcare."

Shahzad Malik, General Partner of Advent Life Sciences: "We are excited by Wondr Medical's vision. The powerful ecosystem they are building will not only enable Medical Professionals to improve care, but also creates an effective channel-to-market for hundreds of medical startups. The last few years have challenged how HCPs and industry interact, with the big physical medical conferences and events cancelled, Wondr Medical have filled the gap impressively. We're proud to help them in the next phase of their development to expand their capability for all medical professionals."

Andy McGibbon, Managing Partner of Sonder Capital: "We always look for big ideas that will change lives around the world in healthcare. We couldn't be happier to be partnering with Wondr Medical and helping them change the way medical professionals engage and collaborate forever. We believe the platform is set to enhance patient outcomes, for decades to come. We are looking forward to working with Dr. Davies and the senior management team."

Wondr Medical have recently strengthened their leadership team with the appointment of David Ellam as Chief Financial Officer, Leyla Pope as Chief Operating Officer, Max Peters as Chief Technology Officer and Stephen Taylor as Chief Revenue Officer. David Ellam, the new CFO who has over 20 years of experience within life science companies said: "I am excited to join Wondr Medical at such an important inflection point for the company, particularly as the global medical community seeks to realise the benefits to patients of greater inter-connectivity for healthcare participants everywhere.

About Wondr Medical

Wondr Medical helps doctors and medical professionals across the world collaborate, connect and discover medical information. We believe medical knowledge starts with curiosity. From breakthrough research to advances in best practice, from meeting collaborators to learning from mentors and peers - it all starts with the drive to discover more. Wondr Medical exists to drive and feed that curiosity, pushing medicine forward, for medics and patients everywhere. Our mission is to accelerate medical learning and discovery by creating the world's most connected medical network. Find out more here.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondr-medical-raise-12-million-in-seed-round-led-by-advent-life-sciences-and-sonder-capital-to-accelerate-global-collaboration-across-the-medical-community-301578761.html

SOURCE Wondr Medical