WONDR NATION Launches Managed Services with Foxwoods' Newly Relaunched FoxPlay Social Casino

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WONDR NATION®, the online gaming entertainment company from the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, today announced the launch of professional managed services with the relaunch and rebrand of FoxPlay Social Casino, Foxwoods Resort Casino's free-to-play social casino experience. WONDR NATION, in partnership with Ruby Seven Studios, a top-ranking social casino gaming company, will manage FoxPlay to maximize revenue and player engagement, ensuring Foxwoods' guests have access to the highest quality gaming experiences and exceptional social casino offerings.

Formerly FoxwoodsONLINE, FoxPlay Social Casino now features the industry's most sought-after user experiences and immersive features thanks to WONDR NATION's interactive expertise, leadership and partnership with Ruby Seven Studios, a best-in-class social gaming provider. With decades of combined experience, these skilled teams of diverse and talented gaming professionals transformed FoxPlay Social Casino by leveraging emerging technologies, innovative features and forward-thinking approaches to deliver high-quality and engaging play-for-fun casino-style games to Foxwoods players and set it apart from others on the market.

"At WONDR NATION, we pride ourselves on having a fresh approach to what's next, and the relaunch and rebrand of FoxPlay Social Casino is a perfect example of how we can bring this approach to our partners through managed services," said Anika Howard, Chief Executive Officer and President of WONDR NATION. "Alongside our selected partner, we designed FoxPlay Social Casino to provide the excitement, entertainment and engagement that social casino players are looking for. We're honored to manage this initiative on behalf of Foxwoods Resort Casino and look forward to growing this revenue stream for them."

From traditional table games to familiar slots games, FoxPlay Social Casino is an entertainment-only gaming platform that features over 100 popular casino games with no monetary fees or gains. Delivering on its commitment to create new and exciting digital player experiences, WONDR NATION led partners to develop a solution that provides users with an exciting casino experience they can access in the palm of their hand.

"Within our ten years in the industry, WONDR NATION has been one of the most sophisticated, strategic, and knowledgeable managed services companies that we've had the pleasure of partnering with," said Michael Carpenter, Ruby Seven Studios Co-Founder and President. "We are excited to have partnered with WONDR NATION to bring FoxPlay's Social Casino to life. We look forward to continuing our fruitful relationship and growing Foxwoods' online presence."

Just launched earlier this year, WONDR NATION has been making strides within the gaming and entertainment space and is setting the bar high for technology innovation, corporate social responsibility, responsible gaming and gambling practices and top-of-the-line managed services. From social casino platforms, like FoxPlay Social Casino, to real money gaming services, WONDR NATION's profit and engagement-maximizing managed services include iGaming implementation, social casino management, marketing & digital strategy, marketing operations, website & mobile app development & management and more.

"With a project as important to the overall Foxwoods Resorts Casino brand as FoxPlay Social Casino's relaunch, we wouldn't have trusted it to anyone other than the online gaming experts at WONDR NATION," Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, said. "I look forward to seeing this business grow under their leadership and I am confident that FoxPlay will expand Foxwoods Resort Casino's digital footprint and will help us entertain players at yet another touchpoint. We're thankful to have WONDR NATION by our side."

To download the new FoxPlay Social Casino free-to-play gaming experience, it's available on Apple's App Store, Google Play Store as well as Facebook and online at foxplay.foxwoods.com. For more information on WONDR NATION, visit wondrnation.com and linkedin.com/company/wondrnation.

About WONDR NATION:

WONDR NATION is an online gaming entertainment company focused on partnering with best-in-class gaming platforms and using emerging technologies and trends to create new and exciting experiences for players. Owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, equality and diversity are deeply engrained into WONDR NATION's company makeup as well as its ongoing endeavors. With corporate responsibility and sustainable play serving as key driving forces, WONDR NATION is committed to educating players about maintaining healthy user habits, and developing the next generation of gaming professionals through educational programs, vocational training and employment opportunities.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation:

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As pioneers of the Indian Gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum. Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a variety of complementary businesses including a world-class golf course, luxury spa, Pequot Pharmaceutical Network, and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services. As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

About Ruby Seven Studios:

Ruby Seven Studios is a top-ranking social casino gaming company based in Reno, Nevada and Kochi, India. Our mission is to bridge the gap between land-based casinos, online casinos and social casino gaming apps through strategic partnerships with land-based casinos, which currently include Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Delaware North Gaming, Affinity Interactive, Fantasy Springs, Lake of the Torches Casino, and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. With more than 130 employees worldwide, Ruby Seven Studios has created more than 20 titles for the Apple, GooglePlay, Amazon Kindle, Facebook, and web platforms. To learn more about Ruby Seven Studios, please visit rubyseven.com.

ABOUT FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO:

Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos, AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms, dining options for all tastes, luxurious spas, award-winning golf, state-of-the-art theaters, Tanger Outlet Mall and conference space for groups of all sizes. There is always something new at Foxwoods, including the recently announced landmark deal with Great Wolf Lodge, opening in 2024, our new 80,000 sq ft expo center opening in November 2022 and a new High Stakes Bingo Hall which opened July 2022, giving guests more reasons to stay than ever. When it comes to sports betting and gaming, Foxwoods has partnerships with fan-favorite betting and entertainment platforms, including DraftKings and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe's recently formed Wondr Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

