Wonolo Partners with GigEasy to Expand Access to Portable Benefits for Gig Workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo, an on-demand job marketplace, announced its partnership with GigEasy, a portable benefits platform that connects independent workers with insurance packages.

By connecting workers to affordable portable insurance through GigEasy, Wonolo is continuing to keep the needs of 1099 gig workers front of mind as these workers often struggle to find benefits comparable to those offered to traditional full-time employees. GigEasy provides workers who use the Wonolo platform access to a number of portable benefits–including health, dental, vision, and rent protection–that workers will be able to maintain regardless of the services they provide and the jobs they work. With GigEasy's SickPay insurance, workers can submit a doctor's note if they miss a day or more of work, and receive up to 60% of their regular pay for that day. Its RentProtect insurance product covers a worker's rent for up to six months if they are unable to work as a result of a qualifying illness or injury.

"At Wonolo, our mission has always been supporting the needs of the gig economy and making sure that gig workers have the resources they need to thrive," said Yong Kim, CEO of Wonolo. "We're happy to partner with GigEasy to continue this mission by providing Wonoloers access to portable benefits, which has historically been challenging for this category of workers. Everyone deserves access to health and financial benefits, regardless of what type of work they do or who they work for."

Wonolo's partnership with GigEasy is yet another addition to the growing suite of third-party portable perks and benefits providers in Wonolo Up, a program that connects Wonoloers to providers of healthcare, financial services, and more. The portable benefits through this program are available to workers whether or not they work jobs posted on the Wonolo platform – so they're accessible whenever and wherever they need. The goal of Wonolo Up is to help independent contractors maintain the flexibility they enjoy from the gig economy and learn about perks that they may not know are available to them.

Wonolo Up currently partners with a range of companies to provide portable benefits access to gig workers. At the time of this writing, some of the exclusive perks these partners are offering Wonoloers include:

Acorns (investment/savings platform): $30 bonus investment once a Wonoloer makes their first investment

GoodRX (prescription savings platform): $10 VISA gift card once a Wonoloer uses their first coupon through GoodRX

Keeper (tax filing): discounted tax filing – approximately $79 for Wonoloers to file their taxes

To learn more about Wonolo Up, visit the program page here.

