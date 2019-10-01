Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta 289 in Texas

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced earlier today the grand opening of its new luxury residential community – Alta 289 – in Plano, Texas.

Located at 7950 Preston Road, Alta 289 offers an elevated lifestyle, combining easy access to one of the nation's fastest-growing job markets with a supremely appointed residential community.

"We are excited to be opening Alta 289 in Plano, one of the most desirable, family-friendly and safest cities in the U.S.," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "This community has everything you could need within a short drive, including thousands of job opportunities, great schools, numerous restaurants, abundant shopping and tons of outdoor activities."

Alta 289's central location gives residents a quiet refuge to recharge, just minutes from several major thoroughfares, including the Sam Rayburn Tollway, the Dallas North Tollway, and the President George Bush Turnpike. Tens of thousands of jobs and a number of major employers, including Liberty Mutual, JP Morgan Chase, FedEx and the new U.S. Headquarters for Toyota, are within a few miles of Alta 289, providing short commute times between home and work. Well-furnished co-working spaces and a private conference room are also available for resident use.

Steps from the new community, Legacy West is a new $2 billion mixed-use development that, when combined with the nearby Stonebriar Center and The Shops at Legacy, offers Alta 289 residents plentiful dining and retail options. Residents will also have quick access to Dr. Pepper Ballpark to watch the Frisco RoughRiders, just two miles away.

With more than an acre of outdoor space, including a large dog park, reserved for Alta 289 residents, the community features the highest finishes available in the submarket. A spacious pool with tanning deck and in-water seating provide a resort-style atmosphere. The large courtyard area, with an outdoor kitchen space and shaded terrace, is primed for entertaining friends and socializing with neighbors. The 24/7 athletic center has top-of-the-line Precor equipment, and Alta 289 is also central to a number of fitness options, including Crossfit, Pilates and Orangetheory locations.

Each home offers upscale finishes, including modern kitchens with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and Energy Star stainless-steel appliances. Full-size washers and dryers are in each unit, along with premium, wood-style flooring and walk-in closets, in addition to spacious en-suite master bathrooms.

Alta 289 offers 288 units with custom-designed floor one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Leasing is currently underway.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

