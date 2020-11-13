Wood Partners Announces the Opening of Its 20th U.S. Office in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, today announced the opening of a new office in Salt Lake City. The expansion represents the 20th Wood Partners office in the United States.

The Atlanta-based company is one of the largest multifamily real estate developers in the country and is known for creating distinct communities of lasting value and delivering a solid return on investment to its investors. In recent years, Wood Partners has experienced tremendous growth by transacting $1 billion or more in new investments annually and expanding into strategic new markets.

Since 1998, Wood Partners has developed more than 85,000 homes with a combined value of more than $15.6 billion.

"Opening this new office in a desirable, up-and-coming market like Salt Lake City gives us an enormous opportunity for growth and new development," said Joe Keough, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Wood Partners. "We are pleased to see our footprint continue to grow with this new office and local team."

Wood Partners has hired Marcus Robinson, a real estate development veteran, as Director of Development for the market. Robinson will be overseeing the new office and all new development activities in the Salt Lake City area.

Prior to joining Wood Partners, Robinson served as a Senior Development Manager at Toll Brothers in Salt Lake City, and previously served the Southern California market. He received an undergraduate degree in Business from Brigham Young University and earned a master's degree in Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California.

The new Wood Partners office is located at 532 E 770 N, Orem, UT, and can be reached at 801-369-5662.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that develops, constructs and manages multifamily communities. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., West Palm Beach and Salt Lake City.

Lillian Iffert

lillian@singersf.com

317-989-9804

SOURCE Wood Partners