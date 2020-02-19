Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wood Preservative Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$626.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%.

Decking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$761 Billion by the year 2025, Decking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Decking will reach a market size of US$32.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$181.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Borax Inc.

BASF Wolman GmbH

Janssen PMP

KMG Chemicals Inc.

Kop-Coat Inc.

Koppers Inc.

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group Ltd

RUTGERS Organics GmbH

Viance LLC

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting and Prolonging Life of Wood & Wood-based Products

Wood and its Biodeterioration

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wood Preservative Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns

Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

Use of Creosote and Risks Associated

Used Preservative Treated Wood Management

Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth

Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical

Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth

Recovery in Construction Activity Spells Growth for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals Market

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Renovation & Remodeling Market : Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals

: Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications

High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals

Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives

Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives

Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Wood Preservation and Protection

Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations

Wood Composites to Drive Demand

FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions

Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues

Emergence of Boron-Based Systems

Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives

Micronized Copper Wood Treatments - New Versions

Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

(Total Companies Profiled: 56)



