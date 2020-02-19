|
19.02.2020 13:15:00
Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
Wood Preservative Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$626.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%.
Decking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$761 Billion by the year 2025, Decking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Decking will reach a market size of US$32.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$181.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Borax Inc.
- BASF Wolman GmbH
- Janssen PMP
- KMG Chemicals Inc.
- Kop-Coat Inc.
- Koppers Inc.
- Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
- LANXESS AG
- Lonza Group Ltd
- RUTGERS Organics GmbH
- Viance LLC
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Recent Market Activity
- Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting and Prolonging Life of Wood & Wood-based Products
- Wood and its Biodeterioration
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Wood Preservative Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
- Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns
- Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
- Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
- Used Preservative Treated Wood Management
- Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth
- Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical
- Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth
- Recovery in Construction Activity Spells Growth for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
- Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals Market
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
- Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications
- High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals
- Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives
- Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives
- Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Wood Preservation and Protection
- Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
- Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations
- Wood Composites to Drive Demand
- FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions
- Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues
- Emergence of Boron-Based Systems
- Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives
- Micronized Copper Wood Treatments - New Versions
- Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
(Total Companies Profiled: 56)
