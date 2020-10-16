Wood Residential Services Retained by TA Realty to Manage Portfolio of Western U.S. Communities

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Residential Services, a national leader in multi-family real estate management, announced today that it has been retained by TA Realty to manage three luxury apartment communities - Valentina by Alta in San Diego, Alta North Central in Phoenix and Alta Green Mountain in Lakewood, Colorado.

The agreement involves two top-tier companies: Wood Residential Services (WRS), a premier real estate management firm recently named the #1 manager for its online reputation in the J Turner Research rankings (Division III), and TA Realty, one of the largest and most experienced providers of real estate investment management services in the U.S.

"The entire Wood Residential Services team is excited to work with TA Realty as we continue to expand our management portfolio," said Steve Hallsey, Managing Director for Wood Residential Services. "Strong third-party agreements like these will enable us to continue making a positive impact on these communities, by delivering exceptional customer service to our residents and a solid ROI for our partner."

Each apartment community offers residents exceptional amenities and state-of-the-art home features like upgraded cabinetry, appliances and more.

Valentina by Alta, located in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego, CA, offers 110 boutique apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as penthouse units that feature unobstructed views of the San Diego Bay. Amenities include a second-floor pool, a fitness & yoga studio with bay views, multiple outdoor terraces and a resident library. Leasing began in the summer of 2019.

Alta North Central, located in Phoenix, AZ, includes 229 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes and offers highly sophisticated living with a resident lounge, large pet area and rooftop terrace. In-home finishes and appliances include two cabinetry color schemes, five-burner gas stoves and double-ovens in select units. The community opened in the fall of 2019.

Alta Green Mountain, located in Lakewood, CO, offers 260 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Denver and the Green Mountain Nature Preserve, giving residents the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the Colorado outdoors. Amenities include a spacious clubhouse, resort-style pool and a Colorado-inspired fitness center. It opened its doors in spring of 2019.

"We are very pleased with our decision to retain WRS as property manager for our recently acquired apartment communities and look forward to our new partnership," said Mike Haggerty, Managing Partner of TA Realty. "We are confident that WRS will help us successfully manage these communities while putting the needs of the residents first."

About TA Realty

TA Realty is among the largest and most experienced providers of real estate investment management services to U.S. and non-U.S. institutional investors. Since its inception in 1982, TA Realty has managed more than $30 billion of real estate assets through value-add and core strategies and customized separate/advisory accounts. TA Realty's investment philosophy focuses on creating diversified real estate portfolios that aim to generate strong cash flow, receive intensive asset management and seek to achieve long-term value creation. For more than three decades, TA Realty has maintained this philosophy through multiple real estate and economic cycles, a strength recognized by pension funds, endowments, foundations and high net worth individuals. For more information please visit www.tarealty.com.

About Wood Residential Services

Wood Residential Services is a national multifamily property management company. The company currently manages stabilized and lease up assets in all classes around the country, with a combined total of more than 20,000 units nationally, and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Wood Residential Services was recently named the #1 manager for its online reputation in the J Turner Research rankings (Division III) for 2020.

