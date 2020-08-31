THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 Woodforest National Bank® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment to Alabama by building two locations at 2200 S. McKenzie Street, Foley, AL 36535, and 9248 Parkway E, Birmingham, AL 35206 which opened on August 28th. The new branches will offer a range of banking services for consumer and business customers.

"We are always happy to invest in our communities and appreciate that our customers continue to support us by making Woodforest their bank of choice," said Julie Mayrant, President, Retail Banking Division, Woodforest National Bank. "Woodforest will now have 44 locations to serve customers in Alabama," she said.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

Media Contact

Patricia Brown

Director of Public Relations

Woodforest National Bank

832-375-2298

patriciab@woodforest.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodforest-national-bank-celebrates-40-years-with-opening-two-new-locations-in-alabama-301121229.html

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank