Woodruff Sawyer Appoints John Neuhalfen Commercial Lines - Director of Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced John Neuhalfen has joined the firm as Commercial Lines - Director of Operations. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, John spent 15 years at Chubb, where most recently, he was Regional Vice President-Sales and Distribution-Small Commercial.

As Commercial Lines - Director of Operations, John will focus on refinement of existing processes as well as new initiatives to enhance client experience and manage scalable growth. At the same time, he'll be training and coaching teams to make informed decisions across the company. He will be based in the San Francisco office.

Neuhalfen says, "In my role running Small Business for Chubb, I worked with Woodruff Sawyer for several years and was quite familiar with the teams and the company's values. Since I've been here, I've been so impressed by how welcoming everyone is. It's a tribute to the culture that's been built at Woodruff Sawyer, that everyone's focus is on delivering excellence to clients with an openness to revisiting the way we do things."

Carolyn Polikoff, Senior Vice President, National Commercial Lines Practice Leader adds, "I'm delighted John has joined us. He comes from a process-driven mindset and brings a unique balance of metrics and communication skills to the role. He's able to see the big picture and doesn't mind jumping in to push initiatives forward that are vitally important to our future. His great value lies in bringing a new perspective to how we do things and thinking about the structure we need for greater efficiency, higher job satisfaction, and a world-class client experience."

