Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Todd Dorsey Vice President, Private Equity and Transactional Risk Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Todd Dorsey has joined the firm as Vice President in the Private Equity and Venture Capital Group. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, Todd served three years at Lockton, where he provided risk mitigation solutions for private equity and private equity-backed portfolio companies.

In his role, Todd will be partnering with private equity firms, growth equity firms, alternative asset managers, strategic acquirers, family offices, and their portfolio companies on a variety of insurance-related solutions frequently utilized in middle market transactions. This includes insurance and employee benefits due diligence for active transactions as well as transactional risk solutions (Reps & Warranties, Tax Opinion, Litigation, and Contingent Liability).

"I've always admired Woodruff Sawyer from afar due to their high level of specialization and expertise, much of which is highlighted in their industry- advancing thought leadership," says Dorsey. "My role provides an exciting opportunity to work alongside leaders within the Private Equity community, run fast for clients, and be a crucial part of growing the Private Equity & Transactional Risk Group here at Woodruff Sawyer."

Luke Parsons, Woodruff Sawyer Senior Vice President, Private Equity and Venture Capital Group, adds, "Todd brings tenacity and curiosity to his role and a real desire to help us build the practice. His work with the Private Equity and Transactional Risk teams is vital to our growth, and we're thrilled to have him join us at Woodruff Sawyer. I look forward to the positive impact he will have for our clients."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Contact: press@woodruffsawyer.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodruff-sawyer-appoints-todd-dorsey-vice-president-private-equity-and-transactional-risk-group-301658474.html

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer