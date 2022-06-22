Woodruff Sawyer Names Roger Topp Chief Growth Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the promotion of Roger Topp to Chief Growth Officer. Roger originally led Woodruff Sawyer's Business Development division for nearly four years after first joining the brokerage in 2018.

Prior to his time at Woodruff Sawyer, Roger spent more than 15 years in enterprise sales leadership and sales roles across B2B Software and Insurtech, including Tangoe, Bugsnag, and Zenefits. He is also known for being an informative and engaging speaker on sales strategies.

In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, Roger will lead Woodruff Sawyer's business development, marketing, producer recruiting, and sales operations strategy & execution across the enterprise. His deep understanding of developing and supporting salespeople for their long-term success, combined with his data-driven and analytical insights, make him an ideal fit for the role and the firm's continued focus on specialization, expert client service and advocacy.

"Roger's expertise and leadership experience in building and supporting enterprise sales teams are integral to the continued execution and expansion of our growth strategy, notes Woodruff Sawyer's Chairman and CEO, Andy Barrengos. "He is passionate about our people and leveraging our specialization and expertise to help them provide the best advocacy and service for our clients."

About Woodruff Sawyer

Woodruff Sawyer is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, protecting the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, Woodruff Sawyer provides expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media Contact: press@woodruffsawyer.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodruff-sawyer-names-roger-topp-chief-growth-officer-301572604.html

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer