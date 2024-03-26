|
26.03.2024 04:26:02
Woodside Completes Sale Of 10% Non-operating Participating Interest In Scarborough JV
(RTTNews) - Woodside said it has completed the sale of a 10% non-operating participating interest in the Scarborough Joint Venture to LJ Scarborough Pty Ltd or LNG Japan.
The sale proceeds received by Woodside of US$910 million for equity in the Scarborough Joint Venture comprises the purchase price, reimbursed expenditure and escalation.
Woodside holds a 90% interest in the Scarborough Joint Venture and will remain as operator. Following completion of the transaction with JERA announced on 23 February 2024, Woodside's interest will be 74.9% in the Scarborough Joint Venture.
In addition to the sale of a 10% non-operating participating interest in the Scarborough Joint Venture to LNG Japan, Woodside announced in February 2024 it had entered into a sale and purchase agreement with JERA for the sale of a 15.1% non-operating participating interest in the Scarborough Joint Venture.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Mittwoch Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.