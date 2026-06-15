ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
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15.06.2026 03:19:32
Woodside Denies Talks With Exxon Mobil Amid Media Speculation
(RTTNews) - In response to recent media speculation, Woodside (WDS, WDS.AX)confirms that it is not aware of any proposal and is not in discussions regarding a potential transaction with Exxon Mobil Corp.(XOM). The company will continue to comply fully with its continuous disclosure obligations.
Reports last week suggested that Exxon Mobil Corporation was in early-stage internal talks about possible acquisition targets, including Woodside Energy Group. Woodside has clarified that no such discussions are taking place.
WDS.AX was trading at A$30.99 down A$0.24 or 0.78%.
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