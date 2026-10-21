Woodside Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 867328 / ISIN: US9802283088
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21.10.2026 07:45:16
Woodside Energy Q3 Revenues Climb Despite Weak Production, Sales; Cuts FY26 Production View
(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX, WDS) reported Wednesday higher third-quarter operating revenue, despite weak production and sales volume.
Further, the company trimmed the high end of fiscal 2026 production outlook range.
In the third quarter, operating revenue climbed 27 percent to $4.281 billion from last year's $3.359 billion. The company noted that strong LNG performance offset lower average realised pricing from the liquids portfolio.
Quarterly production volumes fell 9 percent to 46.2 million barrels of oil equivalent or MMboe from 50.8 MMboe a year ago. Total production was 503 Mboe/d, down 9 percent from 552 Mboe/d last year.
Sales volumes were 51.1 MMboe, a drop of 7 percent from last year's 55.1 MMboe.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now projects total production volumes at 174—181 MMboe, compared to previous view of 174—185 MMboe.
The revised outlook includes 1.5—2.5 MMboe from Beaumont New Ammonia, while prior guidance included 2—3 MMboe.
In Australia, Woodside Energy shares closed Wednesday's trading at A$33.96, up 0.41 percent.
In the after-hours trading on the NYSE, the shares were at $23.58, down 0.21 percent.
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