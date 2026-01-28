Woodside Energy Q4 Production Down 5%

(RTTNews) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX, WDS) reported that its production for the fourth quarter decreased about 5% to 48.9 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent or MMboe from 51.4 MMboe last year.

Sales for the quarter were 52.4MMboe down 3% from 54.1MMboe last year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter declined 13% to US$3.035 billion from US$3.484 billion in the prior year.

The company expects first LNG from Scarborough in the fourth quarter of this year. Its 2026 volume guidance of 172-186 MMboe reflects planned downtime at Pluto as the facility prepares to process Scarborough gas, with the first LNG cargo anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

WDS closed Tuesday's regular trading session at $17.35, rising $0.52 or 3.09%. In after-hours trading, the stock inched up further to $17.38, a gain of $0.03 or 0.17% by 8:00 PM EST.