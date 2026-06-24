Woodside Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 867328 / ISIN: US9802283088
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24.06.2026 06:53:46
Woodside Energy To Invest $5 Mln To Restore Biodiversity Of Sam Houston Jones State Park
(RTTNews) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS, WDS.AX), an Australian petroleum explorer and producer, has announced a $5 million investment in a multi-year project to restore the biodiversity of Sam Houston Jones State Park in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.
Over the six years Woodside Energy will restore over 800 acres of forest habitat within the park.
The project will be delivered in partnership with the Louisiana Office of State Parks under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Bill Nungesser along with RES and McNeese State University.
The project is another significant step forward for the company's ongoing investment in Southwest Louisiana, where Woodside and its partners have committed $17.5 billion to the Louisiana LNG Project in Calcasieu Parish.
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