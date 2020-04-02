Woodside Homes Joins Leading Builders Of America In National Effort To Collect Protection Equipment For Healthcare Workers

SALT LAKE CITY, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodside Homes has joined Leading Builders of America's urgent, national call to collect unused, excess masks and eye protection equipment from its trade partners. These are being collected at Woodside Homes' Corporate Office, 460 West 50 North, Suite 200, Salt Lake City. Cash donations are also being accepted at https://www.directrelief.org/ . The public can follow the effort on social media at #BuildersCare.

"This is an opportunity for the homebuilding industry to step up to aid in the coronavirus public health crisis and protect our essential healthcare workers," says Woodside Homes CEO Joel Shine. "As a company that cares deeply about our communities, our homebuyers, and employees, Woodside Homes is calling on all of our trade partners to act with a sense of urgency to respond to our nation's shortage of protective equipment. Together, we can fight this pandemic and come out stronger than ever as an industry and as a country."

As Woodside helps to fulfill this need in the healthcare community, it also is implementing measures to help keep employees and customers safe as the construction and sales of new homes continues. Woodside Homes' sales offices, model homes, and Inspiration Gallery® design centers have enacted screening policies for anyone entering these venues. Visitors are asked to affirm that they and all members of their households are in good health and not under quarantine, have not been in contact with someone who may have COVID-19, and are not high risk for COVID-19 such as recent travel. In accordance with recommended CDC guidelines, Woodside employees will maintain appropriate social distance, refrain from handshakes, visit homes in separate cars, and limit group sizes to 10 or less (this number may be further reduced). High touch points, such as door handles, chairs, desks, and phones are regularly sanitized.

"We have consulted with experts to implement best practices designed to protect our community, employees, homebuyers, and trade partners while we continue construction and sales to meet the housing demand in the markets where we build," Shine explains.

