Woodside HY Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), foremerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd., reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the half-year ended 30 June 2022 climbed to US$1.64 billion or 144.0 US cents per share from the prior year's US$317 million or 33.0 US cents per share, reflecting higher oil & gas prices and realised benefits of the merger with BHP's petroleum business.

The merger of Woodside and BHP's petroleum business completed on 1 June 2022 following Woodside shareholder approval on 19 May 2022. On completion, Woodside acquired the entire share capital of BHP Petroleum International Pty Ltd and issued 914,768,948 new Woodside shares to BHP. Woodside received net cash of about $1.1 billion.

Woodside Energy Group's underlying net profit after tax for the half-year ended 30 June 2022 was US$1.82 billion, up 414% on the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating revenue for the period rose 132% year-on-year to US$5.81 billion, reflecting higher prices and production volume.

The company declared a 2022 interim dividend of 109 US cents per share.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects total production of 145 - 153 Mmboe.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com