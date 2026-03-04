Sirius Corporation Aktie
ISIN: AU0000SIUAI7
|
05.03.2026 00:12:03
Woodson Capital Loads Up On Sirius XM Stock, Buying 1.2 Million Shares
On February 17, 2026, Woodson Capital Management, LP disclosed a new position in Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI).According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Woodson Capital Management, LP established a new stake in Sirius XM, acquiring 1,200,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $23.99 million, based on the quarterly average price. The quarter-end value of the position also totaled $23.99 million, reflecting both the new investment and any price moves during the reporting period.Sirius XM is a leading provider of subscription-based satellite radio and digital audio entertainment services in the United States, with a diversified portfolio that includes music, sports, news, and talk content. The company leverages a robust distribution network through automakers, retailers, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms to maintain a strong presence in the in-car and streaming audio markets. Its competitive advantage stems from exclusive content partnerships, integrated vehicle connectivity, and a scalable subscription model that supports consistent cash flow and shareholder returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sirius Corporation Ltd 2011-7.12.11 Issue 11
Analysen zu Sirius Corporation Ltd 2011-7.12.11 Issue 11
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.