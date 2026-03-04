Sirius Corporation Aktie

Woodson Capital Loads Up On Sirius XM Stock, Buying 1.2 Million Shares

On February 17, 2026, Woodson Capital Management, LP disclosed a new position in Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI).According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Woodson Capital Management, LP established a new stake in Sirius XM, acquiring 1,200,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $23.99 million, based on the quarterly average price. The quarter-end value of the position also totaled $23.99 million, reflecting both the new investment and any price moves during the reporting period.Sirius XM is a leading provider of subscription-based satellite radio and digital audio entertainment services in the United States, with a diversified portfolio that includes music, sports, news, and talk content. The company leverages a robust distribution network through automakers, retailers, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms to maintain a strong presence in the in-car and streaming audio markets. Its competitive advantage stems from exclusive content partnerships, integrated vehicle connectivity, and a scalable subscription model that supports consistent cash flow and shareholder returns.
