Woodstock Sterile Solutions Announces Lab Space Expansion at its Woodstock, IL facility

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it is making an investment to double the size of its analytical lab space and enhance analytical capabilities at its facility in Woodstock, Illinois.

Within the expanded quality control lab, Woodstock Sterile Solutions is making room to accommodate additional testing equipment and the experts that are needed to perform the method development work, and ongoing product release and stability testing.

"Expanding our lab space is a logical step as we look to continue to grow our business," says Paul Josephs, CEO of Woodstock Sterile Solutions. "With the expanded testing space, we are completely self-reliant, and can now manage the whole production process in-house, from product development to final testing, without having to rely on the schedules and timing of third-party vendors. This expansion allows WSS to provide a seamless development-through-commercial production to simplify the engagement of our customers and to complete activities more efficiently."

Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been a leader in developing and deploying advanced aseptic BFS delivery products for healthcare for more than 50 years. The Company is a global provider of best-in-class sterile development and manufacturing solutions across a broad – and growing – range of products. This expansion, targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2023, is expected to help the Company build its footprint in the market.

"Becoming our own company, it was important to build on our internal capabilities. The decision to expand was customer-focused, and it puts us in a unique position within the market," says Todd Larson, Senior Director of Engineering and Facilities at Woodstock Sterile Solutions.

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For 50 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad – and growing – range of applications, including respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic, and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers' ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make, and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

