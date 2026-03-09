Woodward To Buy Jet Research Development; Deal To Close In H1 2026

(RTTNews) - Woodward, Inc. (WWD) on Monday revealed an agreement to acquire Jet Research Development, Inc., which operates as Valve Research & Manufacturing Company or VRM. Florida-based VRM manufactures high-precision flow control valves for aerospace applications, the company said in an official statement.

The company, which manufactures and designs energy control systems, said that the acquisition will expand Woodward's aerospace capabilities by adding precision electromagnetic valve technologies, including solenoid, check, and relief valves, to its portfolio, while also creating growth opportunities across commercial and defense aerospace OEM programs, including Next Generation Single Aisle or NSA platforms.

According to Woodward, the deal includes all outstanding shares of VRM, along with its manufacturing assets and associated real estate. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, the company added.

On the Nasdaq, WWD ended Friday's trading at $373.90, down $12.69 or 3.28 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock was down $367.69, down $6.21 or 1.66 percent.